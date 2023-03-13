Reports: Broncos to Sign Ben Powers to Big Deal

Besides Lamar Jackson, Powers was the Ravens' hottest unrestricted free agent and it was long expected that he had priced himself out of Baltimore with a breakout fourth season.

Powers went from a player competing for a starting spot and potentially on the roster bubble in last year's training camp to one of the league's top guards.

He had the second-highest pass blocking grade of any guard in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus, and was a major reason why the Ravens yet again were one of the league's best running teams. He played all 1,096 snaps, as Baltimore's only offensive player not to miss a single snap.

"Ben has probably improved as much as anybody on our team. He had a phenomenal season this year – started every game," General Manager Eric DeCosta said in January. "Ben is a guy who we'd love to keep. My feeling is Ben is probably going to be sought after in free agency, based on the way he played this year.