Ben Powers Prepares to Become Free Agent

Jan 17, 2023 at 04:30 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Ben Powers picked a good time to have his best season.

Baltimore's starting left guard is set to become a free agent in March, and his fourth season with the Ravens was his best. He started every game for the first time in his career, and he was a member of one of the NFL's best offensive lines.

While Powers doesn't know what to expect during free agency, he has not ruled out re-signing with Baltimore.

"I've had nothing but great experiences in my last four years in Baltimore, but with that being said, I do not know what the future holds," Powers said.

No matter where Powers plays next, he is determined to keep improving. A fourth-round pick from Oklahoma in 2019, Powers has displayed the dedication it takes to become a consistent offensive lineman.

There was a cinderblock sitting in his locker on Monday, an unusual recognition for his rock-solid play. A cinderblock is awarded each week by Offensive Line Coach Joe D'Alessandris to the week's top performing offensive lineman. The lineman who wins the most cinderblocks throughout the season is given the honor of keeping it.

Powers won the cinderblock eight times this year, so it's going home with him.

Powers is sometimes overlooked on an offensive line that includes first-round picks Ronnie Stanley and Tyler Linderbaum, and established veterans Kevin Zeitler and Morgan Moses. However, Head Coach John Harbaugh acknowledged his respect for Powers before Baltimore's game in Week 15 against the Cleveland Browns.

"[He's playing] incredibly consistent football. Play after play, week after week, he's been playing at a very high standard, very consistently well. You kind of know what you're going to get, and it's going to be very good football. Run, pass, whatever it might be, pulling, power blocking, it's all been very good. I'm very happy with him."

Stanley and Powers have become close friends playing side-by-side, and Stanley admires Powers' toughness.

"He's a great guy. He's just a road-hog," Stanley said. "He's a physical guy, he gives his all every game. He's just a gritty, gritty person. Those are types of guys you need, especially on the interior line. He's grown so much this year, played every single game. I don't know what the future holds for him. I really hope that they can work something out where he can come back. But wherever he goes, I know he's going to be a benefit to whatever team he's on."

When he was a rookie, Powers went to former right guard Marshal Yanda for advice, knowing Yanda was one of the best linemen in Ravens history.

"One of the first things Marshal [Yanda] told me when I got here was, 'You take the league day by day, week by week," Powers said. "So, I've been sticking with that. I control what I can control, and that's about it."

Powers says he won't rest on what he accomplished this season, instead, he'll use it as a springboard to become a better player.

To be able to improve, and to be the player that I was this year, it's a good start," Powers said. "I'm happy with it, but I only plan to get better."

