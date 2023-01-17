Ben Powers Prepares to Become Free Agent

Powers is sometimes overlooked on an offensive line that includes first-round picks Ronnie Stanley and Tyler Linderbaum, and established veterans Kevin Zeitler and Morgan Moses. However, Head Coach John Harbaugh acknowledged his respect for Powers before Baltimore's game in Week 15 against the Cleveland Browns.

"[He's playing] incredibly consistent football. Play after play, week after week, he's been playing at a very high standard, very consistently well. You kind of know what you're going to get, and it's going to be very good football. Run, pass, whatever it might be, pulling, power blocking, it's all been very good. I'm very happy with him."

Stanley and Powers have become close friends playing side-by-side, and Stanley admires Powers' toughness.

"He's a great guy. He's just a road-hog," Stanley said. "He's a physical guy, he gives his all every game. He's just a gritty, gritty person. Those are types of guys you need, especially on the interior line. He's grown so much this year, played every single game. I don't know what the future holds for him. I really hope that they can work something out where he can come back. But wherever he goes, I know he's going to be a benefit to whatever team he's on."

When he was a rookie, Powers went to former right guard Marshal Yanda for advice, knowing Yanda was one of the best linemen in Ravens history.

"One of the first things Marshal [Yanda] told me when I got here was, 'You take the league day by day, week by week," Powers said. "So, I've been sticking with that. I control what I can control, and that's about it."

Powers says he won't rest on what he accomplished this season, instead, he'll use it as a springboard to become a better player.