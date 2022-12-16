Ravens Offensive Lineman Has Gone From Underdog to Powers-house

Last season, Phillips won the left guard spot out of training camp. When he suffered a knee injury in the season-opener, Powers took over and started the next 12 games. However, when Cleveland got healthy and more experienced by the end of the year, the rookie stepped into the starting lineup.

Heading into the final year of his rookie contract, Powers knew he had to establish himself. This offseason, he started his training regiment early, just a couple weeks after the season ended.

"Every day, you have to come with the approach that, 'I've got to get better, I've got to grow. Take it day by day and week by week and just grow and develop into the player you want to be,'" Powers said.

Powers not only won the job to start the year, he's since put it in a vice grip similar to some of his blocks.

"There was a lot of people who didn't think he would be the starter. We had a lot of other guys competing and I don't think anyone really thought in the end he would be it," right guard Kevin Zeitler said. "Honestly, he just showed up every single day, worked, and got better. That mental fortitude has allowed him to take off.

"Mentally, he's able to handle everything and do everything that's asked of him no matter what. I think his consistency won everyone over. I am so happy for him."

Powers is used to defying the odds. He received zero college scholarship offers coming out of Wichita, Kansas. He didn't even get an invitation to be a preferred walk-on at Kansas State. Powers went to Butler Community College instead, and after just four months, he had caught Oklahoma's attention.