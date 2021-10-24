Bengals Rookie Ja'Marr Chase Explodes on Ravens Defense

Chase recorded the sixth-most receiving yards by an opponent in Ravens history and the most since Antonio Brown's 213 in 2017.

One of the other players on that list is A.J. Green, the former Bengals receiver and high draft pick – just like Chase. Green posted 227 receiving yards in 2015 in one of several huge days against the Ravens, earning him the "Ravens Killer" nickname. Is Chase next?

Asked what makes Chase so hard to cover, Humphrey said he would have to consult the film. Humphrey had some good moments, including a fourth-quarter end zone interception (his first of the season) on a pass intended for Chase, but it wasn't enough.

"As [Defensive Coordinator] Wink [Martindale] says, it's not as bad as it seems; but right now, it seems pretty bad," Humphrey said. "So, I'll look at the film and kind of figure it out."

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a bounce-back showing in Baltimore. Last year, the rookie was sacked seven times and fumbled twice in his first game at M&T Bank Stadium. Chase didn't get a second shot at Baltimore last year because of a season-ending knee injury.

This time, Burrow threw for 416 yards and three touchdowns. The Ravens got early pressure and hits on him, but Burrow adjusted and was sacked just once.

"One of the things I was most upset about last year was not getting a chance against our division a second time," Burrow said. "If I get multiple chances against a team, I'm going to play a lot better the second time."