Big Boi to Perform at Ravens-Bengals Game, Fans Encouraged to Wear Black 

Oct 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Wear Black For Thursday Night TW

Acclaimed rapper Big Boi from the legendary hip-hop duo Outkast will perform at halftime of the Ravens' Thursday Night Football game against the Bengals on Nov. 16 at M&T Bank Stadium.

The team will don its all-black uniform and the Ravens are also encouraging fans to wear black for the primetime AFC North showdown.

The "darkness there and nothing more" setting will serve as the ideal backdrop for a light show in the stands. All fans will receive an LED wristband that syncs to stadium music throughout the night, beginning with pre-game ceremonies approximately 20 minutes before kickoff.

The wristband lights will also sync to the music performed during Big Boi's special halftime concert, in which he'll perform many of his own tracks along with songs he helped make famous as half of the duo Outkast.

The first 35,000 in attendance will also receive a black handout card featuring a darkness themed quote from the poem "The Raven" by Edgar Allen Poe.

Fans looking to attend can purchase tickets at baltimoreravens.com/tickets.

Related Content

news

SociaLight: Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith Plan Matching Cowboy Outfits

The inside linebacker duo will debut their Halloween costumes Sunday when they face the Arizona Cardinals.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Cardinals

The Ravens (5-2) will look to win their third straight game when they face the Cardinals (1-6) in Arizona.
news

Pundit Picks: Ravens Unanimous Pick to Beat Cardinals

All the pundits we found are picking the Ravens to win their third straight game over the one-win Cardinals.
news

Late for Work: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Cardinals Game

ESPN ranks the Ravens as the second-most improved team. The Ravens are regarded as the biggest threat to the Chiefs.
news

How the Offense Plans to Keep Rolling After Breakout Performance

The Ravens won't be caught off guard if Kyler Murray plays. Arizona native Mark Andrews looks forward to playing back home. The Ravens will continue to mix and match slot corners.
news

Roquan Smith Back at Ravens Practice, Says He'll Play in Arizona

Ravens LB Roquan Smith (shoulder) is back on the field after missing Wednesday's practice and RB Keaton Mitchell (hamstring) also returned.
news

Why Kyle Van Noy Is Not Surprised By His Hot Start (And You Shouldn't Be Either)

Ravens OLB Kyle Van Noy has three sacks in four games with Baltimore, but he feels like he's just finding his stride.
news

Zay Flowers Is Off to a Historic Start, And the Ceiling Is Much Higher

As the Ravens' leading receiver as a rookie, Zay Flowers is having even more of an impact than expected.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens at Cardinals

The Ravens are heading west to face off against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday at 4:25 p.m. 
news

Late for Work: A Potential Reunion With Justin Houston and Other Trade Deadline Buzz

Do the Ravens even need to make a bold move at the deadline? Why Lamar Jackson is Pro Football Focus' top-graded quarterback. [space]The Ravens select a Michigan defensive lineman in ESPN's mock draft.
news

Lamar Jackson, Ravens Talk About Reunion With Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown

Ravens coaches were hard on players in meetings this week. John Harbaugh is involved in trade deadline conversations.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising