Big Boi to Perform at Ravens-Bengals Game, Fans Encouraged to Wear Black 

Acclaimed rapper Big Boi from the legendary hip-hop duo Outkast will perform at halftime of the Ravens' Thursday Night Football game against the Bengals on Nov. 16 at M&T Bank Stadium.

The team will don its all-black uniform and the Ravens are also encouraging fans to wear black for the primetime AFC North showdown.

The "darkness there and nothing more" setting will serve as the ideal backdrop for a light show in the stands. All fans will receive an LED wristband that syncs to stadium music throughout the night, beginning with pre-game ceremonies approximately 20 minutes before kickoff.

The wristband lights will also sync to the music performed during Big Boi's special halftime concert, in which he'll perform many of his own tracks along with songs he helped make famous as half of the duo Outkast.

The first 35,000 in attendance will also receive a black handout card featuring a darkness themed quote from the poem "The Raven" by Edgar Allen Poe.