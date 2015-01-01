Big Changes Since Ravens, Steelers Last Met





The most significant question for the Steelers going into the wild-card game is the status of star running back Le'Veon Bell. He suffered a hyperextended knee in last week's game against the Bengals, and his status for Sunday is uncertain. The Steelers even went out and signed veteran free agent running back Ben Tate as an insurance policy. Bell is the bell-cow in Pittsburgh's offense, and he topped 2,000 all-purpose yards this year. If he's unable to play, the Steelers offense will have to make some signifncant adjustments to deal with the loss of one their top players.

More Productive T. Smith

Wide receiver Torrey Smith had a slow start to the season, and he had just 308 receiving yards and four touchdowns going into the Week 9 game. He's had a big second half of the season, putting up 459 yards and seven touchdowns since then. Smith is coming off a game where he had his biggest catch of the season – a 53-yard snag that propelled the offense to a fourth-quarter comeback over Cleveland to get them in the playoffs. Smith has some great memories at Heinz Field – especially that game-winning catch in 2011 – and now he's playing the best he has all season.

Emergence Of More Targets