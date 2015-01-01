Big Changes Since Ravens, Steelers Last Met

Jan 01, 2015 at 07:10 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

Social Media Director/Digital Host

The Ravens' last trip to Pittsburgh was one to forget.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger tossed six touchdown passes in a 43-23 win over Baltimore, which was the most lopsided loss of the season.

Much has changed since that game, and here's a look at the difference eight weeks can make:

Ravens Have A New Secondary

The day after that loss to Pittsburgh, the Ravens cut cornerbacks Chykie Brown and Dominique Franks. Now the starting cornerbacks are Lardarius Webb and Rashaan Melvin. Webb is looking like his old self in the last month after recovering from a lingering back injury, and Melvin has been a pleasant surprise since getting inserted into the starting lineup. The secondary was playing its first game without cornerback Jimmy Smith in the last game against Pittsburgh, and the group has adjusted since then to life without their top corner. The unit will certainly get tested by Roethlisberger, but the secondary has made significant strides over the last two months.

Banged Up Offensive Line

The offensive line was a strength throughout the season for the Ravens, but the group has suffered some serious injuries in recent weeks. Right tackle Rick Wagner was lost for the season with a foot injury in Week 16, and left tackle Eugene Monroe could miss his second-straight game with an ankle injury. Undrafted rookie James Hurst would fill in for Monroe if he's unable to play, and then Pro Bowler Marshal Yanda would take over at right tackle like he did last week. Rookie John Urschel would then play right guard. The re-shuffled offensive line will have its hands full against a strong Pittsburgh front that sacked quarterback Joe Flacco four times in Week 9.

Big Questions In Steelers Backfield


The most significant question for the Steelers going into the wild-card game is the status of star running back Le'Veon Bell. He suffered a hyperextended knee in last week's game against the Bengals, and his status for Sunday is uncertain. The Steelers even went out and signed veteran free agent running back Ben Tate as an insurance policy. Bell is the bell-cow in Pittsburgh's offense, and he topped 2,000 all-purpose yards this year. If he's unable to play, the Steelers offense will have to make some signifncant adjustments to deal with the loss of one their top players.

More Productive T. Smith

Wide receiver Torrey Smith had a slow start to the season, and he had just 308 receiving yards and four touchdowns going into the Week 9 game. He's had a big second half of the season, putting up 459 yards and seven touchdowns since then. Smith is coming off a game where he had his biggest catch of the season – a 53-yard snag that propelled the offense to a fourth-quarter comeback over Cleveland to get them in the playoffs. Smith has some great memories at Heinz Field – especially that game-winning catch in 2011 – and now he's playing the best he has all season.

Emergence Of More Targets

In addition to Smith's involvement, the Ravens have also seen the emergence of other key targets in the passing game. Wide receivers Kamar Aiken and Marlon Brown both went into the last Pittsburgh matchup having made limited offensive contributions, but they have proven to be valuable assets since then. Aiken had a pair of touchdowns last month and 19 of Browns' 24 catches came in the second half of the season. Their development prevents opposing defensive coordinators from putting all of the attention on Steve or Torrey Smith, and that creates opportunities for the offense as a whole. The Steelers had the 27th ranked pass defense this year, and having so many targets for Flacco could make a difference this week. 

Throwback Thursday: Classic Ravens-Steelers Photos

As the AFC North rivals prepare to clash Thursday night, take a look back at some of their classic battles.

No Title
1 / 154
No Title
2 / 154
No Title
3 / 154
No Title
4 / 154
No Title
5 / 154
No Title
6 / 154
No Title
7 / 154
No Title
8 / 154
No Title
9 / 154
No Title
10 / 154
No Title
11 / 154
No Title
12 / 154
No Title
13 / 154
No Title
14 / 154
No Title
15 / 154
No Title
16 / 154
No Title
17 / 154
No Title
18 / 154
No Title
19 / 154
No Title
20 / 154
No Title
21 / 154
No Title
22 / 154
No Title
23 / 154
No Title
24 / 154
No Title
25 / 154
No Title
26 / 154
No Title
27 / 154
No Title
28 / 154
No Title
29 / 154
No Title
30 / 154
No Title
31 / 154
No Title
32 / 154
No Title
33 / 154
No Title
34 / 154
No Title
35 / 154
No Title
36 / 154
No Title
37 / 154
No Title
38 / 154
No Title
39 / 154
No Title
40 / 154
No Title
41 / 154
No Title
42 / 154
No Title
43 / 154
No Title
44 / 154
No Title
45 / 154
No Title
46 / 154
No Title
47 / 154
No Title
48 / 154
No Title
49 / 154
No Title
50 / 154
No Title
51 / 154
No Title
52 / 154
No Title
53 / 154
No Title
54 / 154
No Title
55 / 154
No Title
56 / 154
No Title
57 / 154
No Title
58 / 154
No Title
59 / 154
No Title
60 / 154
No Title
61 / 154
No Title
62 / 154
No Title
63 / 154
No Title
64 / 154
No Title
65 / 154
No Title
66 / 154
No Title
67 / 154
No Title
68 / 154
No Title
69 / 154
No Title
70 / 154
No Title
71 / 154
No Title
72 / 154
No Title
73 / 154
No Title
74 / 154
No Title
75 / 154
No Title
76 / 154
No Title
77 / 154
No Title
78 / 154
No Title
79 / 154
No Title
80 / 154
No Title
81 / 154
Photo courtesy of Getty Images
82 / 154

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

No Title
83 / 154
No Title
84 / 154
No Title
85 / 154
No Title
86 / 154
No Title
87 / 154
No Title
88 / 154
No Title
89 / 154
No Title
90 / 154
No Title
91 / 154
No Title
92 / 154
No Title
93 / 154
No Title
94 / 154
No Title
95 / 154
No Title
96 / 154
No Title
97 / 154
No Title
98 / 154
No Title
99 / 154
No Title
100 / 154
No Title
101 / 154
No Title
102 / 154
No Title
103 / 154
No Title
104 / 154
No Title
105 / 154
No Title
106 / 154
No Title
107 / 154
No Title
108 / 154
No Title
109 / 154
No Title
110 / 154
No Title
111 / 154
No Title
112 / 154
No Title
113 / 154
No Title
114 / 154
No Title
115 / 154
No Title
116 / 154
No Title
117 / 154
No Title
118 / 154
No Title
119 / 154
No Title
120 / 154
No Title
121 / 154
No Title
122 / 154
No Title
123 / 154
No Title
124 / 154
No Title
125 / 154
No Title
126 / 154
No Title
127 / 154
No Title
128 / 154
No Title
129 / 154
No Title
130 / 154
No Title
131 / 154
No Title
132 / 154
No Title
133 / 154
No Title
134 / 154
No Title
135 / 154
No Title
136 / 154
No Title
137 / 154
No Title
138 / 154
No Title
139 / 154
No Title
140 / 154
No Title
141 / 154
No Title
142 / 154
No Title
143 / 154
No Title
144 / 154
No Title
145 / 154
No Title
146 / 154
No Title
147 / 154
No Title
148 / 154
No Title
149 / 154
No Title
150 / 154
No Title
151 / 154
No Title
152 / 154
No Title
153 / 154
No Title
154 / 154
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cover Story: The Evolution of Todd Monken

Todd Monken comes from a coaching forest, anchored by his family's football roots.
news

Mark Andrews Questionable After Week of Limited Practice

Marlon Humphrey has been officially ruled out. Odell Beckham is ready to go. There are no limitations on Rashod Bateman and J.K. Dobbins.
news

News & Notes: Rashod Bateman, J.K. Dobbins at Full Speed for Week 1

John Harbaugh has no concern about J.K. Dobbins' workload. Josh Johnson focuses on being ready to play, not whether he's No. 2 or No. 3. Harbaugh begins his 16th season as a head coach while DeMeco Ryans begins his first.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Texans Game Preview

The Ravens begin their 2023 regular season at M&T Bank Stadium against the Houston Texans.
news

Zay Flowers Feels Calm and Confident Heading Into Week 1

First-round pick Zay Flowers is leaning on veterans to help him remain calm heading into his regular season debut.
news

Ravens Will Have New Jersey Patches in Sunday's Game

Any player playing in their first game will now get an NFL PREM1ERE patch on their jersey
news

Pundit Picks: Ravens Unanimously Picked to Beat Texans

See who the pundits are picking to win Sunday's game at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Late for Work: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Texans Opener

Baltimore is a unanimous pick to win the season opener. Ravens players name teammates who are poised for a breakout season. Jason McCourty predicts a Ravens-Cowboys Super Bowl. Todd Monken receives high praise from his former quarterbacks.
news

Ravens Confident in Their Cornerbacks, No Matter Who Lines Up

With Marlon Humphrey still not back on the field, his teammates in the cornerback room are prepared to step up.
news

Mark Andrews Gives Update on His Quad Injury

The Ravens have much respect for Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud. David Ojabo has been strong in practice. Jadeveon Clowney will be moved around for matchups.
news

Late for Work: Two Pundits Have Three AFC North Teams Making Playoffs, And Ravens Aren't One of Them

Sports Illustrated writer predicts the Ravens will lead the league in passing. NFL executives rank the Ravens as the AFC's fifth-best team. Odell Beckham Jr. is named the Ravens' X factor.
news

Rashod Bateman Is Ready to Roll for Week 1: 'I Feel Really Good'

Roquan Smith plans to be part of the NFL's top defense. A healthy Odell Beckham Jr. won't be on a snap count Sunday. Jadeveon Clowney is sticking with jersey No. 24. 
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
FIND TICKETS
Advertising