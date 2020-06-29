Bradley Bozeman's RV Can Be Yours

It was a great ride while it lasted, but Bradley Bozeman is putting his RV up for sale.
Bozeman and his wife, Nikki, are selling the famous RV they lived in last season and drove on a cross-country journey this offseason to share their anti-bullying message.
The Bozemans traveled from Baltimore to California and back starting in March, stopping at schools to share stories and advice with students on how to deal with bullying. Both Bozeman and his wife were bullied as youngsters, making the anti-bullying cause personal for them.
The Bozemans love the RV lifestyle. During the entire 2019 season, they lived with their two dogs in an RV, which they parked in Eldersburg, an unusual residence for an NFL starting offensive lineman. However, the Bozemans recently purchased a new home, making the RV they used on their road trip expendable. Bozeman tweeted that the RV had an asking price of $46,000.
"As many of you know, Nikki and I have owned this camper for almost a year but now the camper life has come to an end with the purchase of our first home," Bozeman tweeted. "The good news is now this BEAUTIFUL camper can be yours! Please feel free to reach out with interest! Thank you!"
The 40-foot Keystone Cougar 368MBI RV can sleep up to eight people and has a full-size bathroom, outdoor kitchen, two televisions including a 65-incher, and an outdoor awning. Bozeman sweetened the deal by tweeting that he was willing to deliver the vehicle to the buyer.