Ravens Select Cornerback Brandon Stephens With 104th Pick

Background: When Brandon Stephens decided he was going to stop being a UCLA running back and transfer to become a cornerback, there were a lot of doubters. Stephens was a big-time running back recruit who had offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Florida, Stanford and others. He chose UCLA, a prestigious school for running backs. But after two years and not much production (277 rushing yards), he decided to transfer to SMU, which gave him the opportunity to play a position he grew fond of in high school in Texas.

What the Ravens said: "[Our scouts] identified him early on as a developmental corner who played running back at UCLA. The thing about him is he wanted to play corner. That's what drove his transfer. Over two years of playing corner, he had 21 PBUs. He's a big, physical, athletic kid. He got his hands on a lot of balls. You see a lot of raw talent and you really saw him get better throughout the season when you watch his tape in chronological order." – Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz