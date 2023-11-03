How Brandon Stephens Went From a Running Back to a Top-Notch Starting Cornerback

Being doubted is nothing new for Stephens. He started his college career as a running back at UCLA, and was pretty good at it, but couldn't break out of a backup role in three seasons. So Stephens decided to bet on himself.

Stephens wanted to try cornerback, a position he had long believed he could play. He always loved the physicality of the sport and grew up in Texas a fan of the Ravens' defense. Deep down, he felt like a defender.

Pretty much everybody told him it was a mistake. Why would he give up a scholarship at a premier program such as UCLA for essentially a tryout somewhere else? And who goes from running back to cornerback?

"They were like, 'No way, no chance,'" Stephens said on "The Lounge" podcast. "It took a little convincing."

Stephens made his own videos showing him doing basic cornerback drills, such as backpedaling, and sent them to schools. Stephens' coach at Plano Senior High School, just a little north of Dallas, put him in touch with the defensive backs coach at nearby SMU, Kevin Curtis. Stephens essentially asked for a tryout, and if he proved himself, they could put him on scholarship. He had already graduated from UCLA in three years.

"I just want the opportunity to showcase my skills," Stephens told Curtis.

More than a dozen schools were interested in the transfer, but they only wanted him as a running back. SMU was the only school to offer him a spot as a cornerback.

Stephens quickly became a starter in his first year and was soon their best defensive player. After two standout seasons and a combined 22 passes defensed, the Ravens drafted Stephens in the third round in 2021.

"I definitely knew that I could play at this level," Stephens said. "It was just a matter of what team am I going to do it on. This was my dream."