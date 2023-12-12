Ravens Eye View: Breaking Down the Ravens' Miraculous (and Legal) Walk-Off Punt Return Touchdown

"I know that was absolutely legal, because I watched it on tape. It was absolutely legal," Harbaugh said. "[Kolar's] hands were in front. For it to be a block in the back, you actually have to block the guy in the back, which he did not do. It doesn't matter how he falls; it's where you contact him."

Linebackers Del'Shawn Phillips and Josh Ross walled off more would-be tacklers and Wallace leaned into a glancing blow from long snapper Alex Ward to stay in-bounds.

While running back Justice Hill took care of punter Ethan Evans, Wallace kept his balance when Rams defensive back Shaun Jolly dove to clip his ankle and he was off to the races from there.

The play wasn't executed flawlessly, but they rarely ever are. That's why adjustments have to be made. A free runner came down the middle, but Phillips let him go and climbed to make a critical block. Wallace shook off the tackler with a spin.

"It's an actual play call, but it's always a little bit different every time," Harbaugh said. "We're always trying to create an alley somewhere. So, you can't always predict if the alley will be all the way outside the coverage, or if it's one of those gaps we might call or lanes inside right down the middle of the field. So, you never know, and the guys always make adjustments based on how they … We say, 'Block them how you find them.'

"The guys just did a good job on that of adjusting and creating that seam. But then we had a guy come through there that we couldn't get to, and Tylan swung him off. You talk about being strong and the balance it took to do that. That's pretty remarkable. But the guys have to make plays, and he did it."

Nelson Agholor gives Lamar Jackson an assist on late touchdown pass

Overtime took the cake, but it never happens without Lamar Jackson's clutch late fourth-quarter touchdown drive. The offense engineered a 13-play, 75-yard drive to take a three-point lead.