The Breakdown: Brown's Five Thoughts on Win in Arizona

When the Ravens needed a spark Sunday, their defense provided it.

Interceptions by Brandon Stephens and Geno Stone set up touchdown drives that gave the Ravens a 14-point lead, and they held on to escape Arizona with a 31-24 victory at State Farm Stadium.

Here are my five takeaways on Baltimore's third straight victory, which moved the Ravens to 6-2 and increased their lead in the AFC North:

It Wasn't Smooth, But The Ravens Avoided a Mishap

This wasn't a masterclass like Baltimore's domination of the Lions in Week 7, but it was an important victory that kept the Ravens trending in the right direction.

Losing to the Cardinals (1-7) would have been an upset, but they're capable of pulling off a surprise like they did against Dallas in Week 3. However, the Ravens made sure they weren't victimized, although it wasn't easy. Arizona scored on its opening drive to take a 7-0 lead, and it was still 7-7 late in the second quarter with the Ravens struggling offensively.

However, the interceptions by Stephens and Stone were big, and Baltimore's running attack came up big in the second half, led by Gus Edwards (19 carries, 80 yards, three touchdowns).

The Ravens know they can play better, but still found a way to win.

"We weren't great, we weren't nearly as crisp or as sharp as we wanted to be," Harbaugh said. "But we kept grinding, kept fighting. You're not going to be hitting on every cylinder every single week. You have to find a way to win those games. I think the best teams over time prove that they'll win games even when they're not at their best. They'll find a way to win games late."