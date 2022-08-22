The Breakdown: Mink's Five Thoughts on Ravens Preseason Win in Arizona

Quick Hits: Top draft pick Kyle Hamilton saved a touchdown with a leaping pass breakup at the goal line. He did come unglued from his receiver, however, on a scramble drill a few plays later that should have been a Cardinals touchdown if not for a flat drop. Still, another rookie who had a good night. … It was good to see Kyle Fuller come up with an interception. He's had his hands full in training camp, but the veteran keeps hanging tough. … Give credit to Daniel Faalele. Not only did he get in shape this summer, but he also shook off what looked to be a tough shot to the knee and kept playing in a preseason game. Tough dude. … The next thing Huntley needs to learn is when to protect his body. He's too much of a commodity to be taking shots like that near the sideline. Even Kyler Murray cringed at that one during a live sideline interview. … Stout's 58-yard punt that went out of bounds at the 15-yard line, in a "clutch" situation by preseason standards, is a great sign. The rookie doesn't seem nervous at all. … The FOX broadcast had some head-scratching moments, like when it said Jackson has been plagued by injuries over his career (he hasn't), or how the Ravens won't be able to sneak Likely onto their practice squad now (they weren't planning to). They also had Stout scoring a touchdown. I guess everybody is working out the preseason bugs.