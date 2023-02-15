Ravens Bring Back Veterans Brent Urban and Daryl Worley

Feb 15, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

021523-UrbanWorley
Joey Pulone/Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
(From left to right) DE Brent Urban & CB Daryl Worley

The Ravens have re-signed two veteran pieces of their defense, defensive end Brent Urban and cornerback Daryl Worley.

Both players were pending unrestricted free agents. Their return helps maintain depth as the Ravens start the offseason construction of their 2023 squad.

Urban, 31, returned to Baltimore for a second stint last season and played well, mainly as a backup to Calais Campbell. Urban played in 16 games and made 21 tackles and one sack. He played 29% of the defensive snaps.

Campbell announced Sunday before Super Bowl LVII that he is not retiring. He remains under contract but carries a 2023 salary-cap hit of $9.4 million, per Spotrac. Urban is entering his ninth NFL season.

Worley, 27, had a reserve role and bounced back and forth from the Ravens' 53-man roster and practice squad throughout much of last year.

He played in eight games and made one start in the regular-season finale in Cincinnati, in which Worley made five tackles and broke up two passes. Worley had several big hits in that game, mainly going toe-to-toe with top Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: What Kind of Offense Will Todd Monken Bring?

How can the Ravens rebuild the wide receiver room if Lamar Jackson is franchise tagged? What's the plan in the secondary?

news

Late for Work 2/15: With New Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken in Place, What Comes Next?

What Monken's scheme could bring to Ravens. The significance of Patrick Mahomes' cap hit for the Ravens and Lamar Jackson. Early- and late-round draft fits for the Ravens.

news

Media, Player Reaction to Todd Monken Hiring

The Ravens' new offensive coordinator hiring is drawing rave reviews, including on what it will do for Lamar Jackson.

news

Todd Monken Hired As Offensive Coordinator

Todd Monken engineered a powerful offense at national champion Georgia the past three years and has extensive NFL experience.

news

Around the AFC North: Bengals Aren't Losing Any Coordinators

Steelers lose defensive coach Brian Flores to Minnesota. Browns have to be in 'win-now mode' this offseason.

news

Late for Work 2/14: Could Baker Mayfield Land With the Ravens?

Greg Roman reportedly will interview for the Commanders' offensive coordinator job. Three Ravens are the highest-paid player at their position. Early 2023 power rankings are out. The Ravens trade down in the first round in NFL.com's mock draft.

news

SociaLight: Four Ravens Are Taking a Teammate Trip to Tokyo

Marlon Humphrey, Roquan Smith, Ronnie Stanley and Tyus Bowser are going to Tokyo.

news

Late for Work 2/13: Ravens Takeaways From Super Bowl LVII

Eric Bieniemy in 'high demand' post-Super Bowl. Media show concern for Calais Campbell's cap hit.

news

Calais Campbell Announces He's Not Retiring

Ravens veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell announced he intends to come back for a 16th season.

news

50 Words or Less: Ravens Thoughts About Super Bowl LVII

The Chiefs and Eagles had two different blueprints to reach Super Bowl LVII. The Ravens will want to get Mark Andrews open as much as Travis Kelce.

news

What Orlando Brown and Brandon Williams Are Saying About Their First Super Bowl

Former Ravens Orlando Brown and Brandon Williams took different paths to Kansas City, but they both have winning a Lombardi Trophy in mind for this weekend.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising