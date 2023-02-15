Ravens Bring Back Veterans Brent Urban and Daryl Worley

The Ravens have re-signed two veteran pieces of their defense, defensive end Brent Urban and cornerback Daryl Worley.

Both players were pending unrestricted free agents. Their return helps maintain depth as the Ravens start the offseason construction of their 2023 squad.

Urban, 31, returned to Baltimore for a second stint last season and played well, mainly as a backup to Calais Campbell. Urban played in 16 games and made 21 tackles and one sack. He played 29% of the defensive snaps.

Campbell announced Sunday before Super Bowl LVII that he is not retiring. He remains under contract but carries a 2023 salary-cap hit of $9.4 million, per Spotrac. Urban is entering his ninth NFL season.

Worley, 27, had a reserve role and bounced back and forth from the Ravens' 53-man roster and practice squad throughout much of last year.