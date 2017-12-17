Breshad Perriman Active vs. Cleveland Browns

Dec 17, 2017 at 03:10 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

Social Media Director/Digital Host

17_GameInactives_news.jpg


Wide receiver Breshad Perriman will return to the lineup Sunday.

After being scratched three of the last four games, Perriman is active for Sunday's matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

The inactives are running back Terrance West, cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste, outside linebacker Tim Williams, offensive linemen Jermaine Eluemunor and Maurquice Shakir, and defensive ends Bronson Kaufusi and Chris Wormley.

Perriman will give the receiving corps some additional depth as Mike Wallace (ankle) and Chris Moore (hip) dealt with injuries this week. Wallace and Moore are active, but activating Perriman prevents the Ravens from being shorthanded in case one of them were to tweak their injuries.

Sunday's game could also be a chance to get Perriman back on track. He has just seven catches for 54 yards this year, and Moore's recent emergence has dropped him on the depth chart. Perriman likely won't start, but the Ravens could look to get him involved if they get out to a lead against the winless Browns.

The other big note with the inactive list is that outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith will play after missing last week's game with a shoulder injury. He's a valuable piece of the linebacker rotation and a quality edge setter in the run game.

For the Browns, the most significant injury news is that rookie safety Jabril Peppers is active after missing last week's game with a knee injury.

Cleveland's scratches are quarterback Cody Kessler, defensive backs Briean Boddy-Calhoun and Justin Currie, offensive linemen Marcus Martin and Geoff Gray, wide receiver Matt Hazel and tight end Matt Lengel.

