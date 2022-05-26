Ravens Sign Veteran Quarterback Brett Hundley

May 26, 2022 at 11:26 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

052622-Hundley
Tony Avelar/AP Photos
QB Brett Hundley

The Ravens added a third quarterback Thursday, as they signed veteran Brett Hundley.

With Lamar Jackson not yet at organized team activities, the Ravens have had just two quarterbacks, Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown.

Hundley is entering his eighth NFL season. He was a fifth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2015 and saw the most action of his career in 2017 when he started nine games and went 3-6 with a 70.6 quarterback rating (nine touchdowns, 12 interceptions).

With Aaron Rodgers injured, Hundley started against the Ravens in 2017 and went 21-of-36 for 239 yards and three interceptions in a 23-0 Baltimore win at Lambeau Field.

Since then, Hundley has been with the Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts. He hasn't played in a game since 2019.

Related Content

news

Turnovers Are a Huge Focus for Ravens Defense

Baltimore's defense is putting a huge emphasis on producing more takeaways after forcing just 15 turnovers in 2021.

news

Late for Work 5/26: Time to Hop on the Rashod Bateman Bandwagon

Analytics indicate Chuck Clark is the Ravens' most underappreciated player. The returning Brent Urban says 'it's great to be embraced by Baltimore.'

news

News & Notes: Marlon Humphrey Among Ravens Who Return From Injuries

Chuck Clark handles his business as usual by participating in OTAs. John Harbaugh expects Baltimore's young wide receivers to seize the moment. Numerous players are wearing Guardian Cap helmet covers during practice.

news

Practice Report: 10 First Impressions From First Ravens OTA

Rookie first-round pick Kyle Hamilton flies around the field and looks good in one-on-one matchups.

news

Lamar Jackson's Teammates Confident He's Working Hard Away From Team

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he didn't want to speak for Lamar Jackson on why he isn't at the start of Ravens Organized Team Activities.

news

Mailbag: How Will the Ravens Use Chuck Clark?

How is the running back room shaping up? Will the Ravens sign any more cornerbacks? What position would the team still like to reinforce?

news

Late for Work 5/25: Peter King Says Ravens Will Rebound, Challenge for AFC North Title

Jason La Canfora says breakout candidate Rashod Bateman could have double-digit touchdown totals. Reaction to the Ravens agreeing to terms with Kyle Fuller. Lamar Jackson is snubbed from a list of Tier 1 quarterbacks.

news

Biggest Ravens Storylines Heading Into OTAs

There are intriguing storylines to watch as the Ravens begin OTAs this week at the Under Armour Performance Center.

news

Ravens Agree to Terms With Cornerback Kyle Fuller

The veteran cornerback and former All-Pro returns home to step into a loaded secondary.

news

SociaLight: Ravens Show Off Their Fashion for Preakness

Check out Head Coach John Harbaugh, Eric DeCosta, Marlon Humphrey and others stepping out for the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico.

news

Late for Work 5/24: Ravens Named NFL's Biggest Boom-or-Bust Team

Safeties are the key to the success of the Ravens defense in 2022. The case for signing Will Fuller V. Three Ravens go in the first round in 2018 re-draft.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Learn More
Join Us For Beach Bash
Advertising