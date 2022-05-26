Ravens Sign Veteran Quarterback Brett Hundley

The Ravens added a third quarterback Thursday, as they signed veteran Brett Hundley.

With Lamar Jackson not yet at organized team activities, the Ravens have had just two quarterbacks, Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown.

Hundley is entering his eighth NFL season. He was a fifth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2015 and saw the most action of his career in 2017 when he started nine games and went 3-6 with a 70.6 quarterback rating (nine touchdowns, 12 interceptions).

With Aaron Rodgers injured, Hundley started against the Ravens in 2017 and went 21-of-36 for 239 yards and three interceptions in a 23-0 Baltimore win at Lambeau Field.