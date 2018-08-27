Brian Billick's Thoughts on Ravens vs. Dolphins

Defensively, we saw much of the same from the Ravens as they finished with five sacks and two interceptions, but it was the way they came that was a little bit surprising. Baltimore has been blessed with excellent interior defensive line play from Sam Adams and Tony Siragusa, to Haloti Ngata and now Brandon Williams and Michael Pierce. We are almost spoiled at how well these guys not only stuff the interior running game but also provide pressure and move the pocket for opposing quarterbacks and force them into the edge rush of Terrell Suggs. Well on Saturday night, we saw the reverse of this. Our outside rushers were so dominant that the Dolphins' quarterbacks were having to climb up in the pocket and into the awaiting arms of our interior defense. Za'Darius Smith and Brent Urban, despite not being officially credited with a sack, were nuisances all night creating opportunities for delayed rushers like Kenny Young and Patrick Onwuasor from the inside linebacker spot, and Chris Wormley notched his first sack from the inside. This pass rushing unit, from all angles and positions on the field, is going to be a tough match-up for any offensive unit and will once again be the anchor of the Ravens team this season.

In the back half, we saw another interception from the 6-foot-3 Stanley Jean-Baptiste, a once elite level college defender but now journeyman NFL player who may very well be playing himself onto this Week 1 roster. The suspension of Jimmy Smith certainly helps his case, but it's hard to overlook his play this preseason as well. Jean-Baptiste has the length at the position that was made so popular by the Seattle Seahawks and their Legion of Boom defense with Richard Sherman and Brandon Browner. With his long body and superior reach, Jean-Baptiste, despite his foot speed, can make the angles in which an opposing quarterback has to drop to drop a ball over the top very severe. Against the Dolphins, we saw just that as Jean-Baptiste was in trail coverage as David Fales tried to lob one in over his head, but again, with Jean-Baptiste's length, he can seal the defender and elevate for the ball. This is why Jean-Baptiste was originally drafted in the second round in 2014 and he may finally be putting it all together at the perfect time for the Ravens.