Broderick Washington's New Contract Won't Extinguish His Fire

Washington is expected to be an anchor on Baltimore's defensive line that also includes Justin Madubuike, Michael Pierce, Brent Urban and Travis Jones. One notable name missing is Calais Campbell, who signed with the Falcons during the offseason after spending the past three seasons as one of Baltimore's most respected players.

Campbell was a mentor to Washington and he dreamed of them winning a Super Bowl together. Now that Campbell has departed, Washington is projected to start in his place and determined to help fill the void. Don't expect him to make as many speeches as Campbell, but Washington will become more of a leader by example.

"It's kind of hard to fill those shoes so I kind of don't even try," Washington said. "I was sick when he left us. It kind of hurt my feelings. I understand it's a business. But the values and standard that he set here, I try to keep that every day. He showed me the way."

Washington had a career-high 49 tackles last year and excelled as a run-stopper who was difficult for any offensive lineman to handle one-on-one. He also had four quarterback hits and a sack, but Washington believes he can make a significant jump as a pass rusher. Campbell and Madubuike had 5.5 sacks last season to lead the defensive linemen, and Washington has been working on pass-rushing techniques with new Outside Linebackers Coach Chuck Smith.