Around the AFC North: Browns Go All-In for Deshaun Watson

In what was already a wild offseason for superstar quarterbacks, perhaps the biggest shocker went down late last week when Deshaun Watson was traded to the Browns.

After eliminating Cleveland from the sweepstakes for his services, Watson did an about face when the Browns offered $230 million guaranteed (a new NFL record by a long shot).

Shortly before making the trade, the Browns had their former No. 1-overall pick Baker Mayfield, who was upset about the team's courting of Watson, request a trade. Afterbeing told they were not in the running for Watson, the Browns reportedly told Mayfield's agent they wouldn't deal him. Now it's an eventuality.

The Browns gave up a king's ransom to Houston get Watson with their next three first-round picks and five draft selections overall, not to mention the contract. The Athletic's Sheil Kapadia believes the Browns could maybe get a conditional third-round pick back for Mayfield.

On the field, Watson is a definite upgrade. He dramatically boosted the Browns’ Super Bowl odds in Vegas, though it remains to be seen if he will be suspended by the NFL and for how long.

"They went all-in to acquire a quarterback in Deshaun Watson who, at his best, can be a top-five quarterback in the NFL. The Cleveland Browns, because of this trade, can win a Super Bowl," wrote Cleveland.com’s Dan Labee.

Off the field, the Browns' decision has sparked outrage. Though Watson was recently cleared of criminal charges related to the sexual misconduct allegations against him, he still faces 22 civil lawsuits and has been accused by two dozen women of sexual misconduct and sexual assault.

The Browns released a statement expressing that they did "extensive investigative, legal and reference work" over the past several months in preparation for the trade, including in-depth conversations with Watson, but the attorney representing the 22 women said no team reached out to him or his clients.

The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center released a statement that read, in part, "We hear your outrage. We feel it too." They have received more than 1,000 donations since the trade.