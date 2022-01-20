By the Numbers: Ravens' 2021 Season 

Takeaways by the Ravens defense, the second fewest in team history and tied for the third fewest in the league. Baltimore had a minus 11 takeaway/giveaway ratio, worse than any of the 14 playoff qualifiers, and only three games where they forced more than one turnover. Losing Marcus Peters for the season and Marlon Humphrey for the final five games robbed Baltimore of its top two takeaway artists down the stretch.