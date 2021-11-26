By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Browns

Nov 26, 2021 at 11:59 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

112621-BTN
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Mark Andrews
BTN-1

Ravens' record at M&T Bank Stadium on "Sunday Night Football" during the John Harbaugh era

BTN-2

Ravens' record against the Browns during the Harbaugh era. Baltimore has won three straight.

BTN-3

Rushing yards the Browns have averaged per game this season, the top mark in the NFL. Browns running back Nick Chubb is third in the league with 851 rushing yards. The Ravens rank No. 2 in the NFL in rush defense, allowing just 88.6 yards per game.

BTN-4

Ravens' third-down defensive percentage, which is the rate that opponents convert on third down, that is the highest in the league. The Browns offense is ranked 23rd in the league in converting on third down at 37.4%.

BTN-5

Ravens' red-zone defense touchdown percentage, which is the best mark in the league. The Browns are 19th in the league at 57.1%

BTN-6

Sacks by Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, which leads the league. In six career games against the Ravens, Garrett has 1.5 sacks. The Ravens have surrendered 18 sacks over their past four games.

BTN-7

Interceptions Baker Mayfield has thrown against the Ravens over his career, the most vs. any team. Mayfield only has six interceptions this season, however, ranking in the bottom half of NFL starters.

BTN-8

Penalty yards accrued by the Browns this year, which is the most in the league.

BTN-9

Games the Ravens have won in 2021 in which they've faced a fourth-quarter deficit, marking the most such victories in Ravens single-season history and the most in the NFL

BTN-10

Ravens' record in games decided by 3-or-fewer points this season. The Ravens are 5-1 in games decided by 8-or-fewer points.

Related Content

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not: 10 Ravens Questionable to Face Browns

The Ravens are still dealing with a multitude of injuries heading into their Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns.
news

Ravens Secondary Suffers Another Season-Ending Injury

The Ravens are even more short-handed in the secondary with another defensive back done for the season.
news

Pundit Picks: Heavy Majority Going With Ravens to Beat Browns

The Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer is the only local reporter to predict a win for the Cleveland Browns over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12.
news

Late for Work 11/26: What Pundits Are Expecting in Ravens-Browns Matchup

Are the Ravens headed for a defensive makeover in the offseason? Jeff Saturday says the Ravens are the best team in the AFC, but Bart Scott disagrees.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Browns

The 'Sunday Night Football' game from M&T Bank Stadium will be broadcast on NBC to a nationwide audience.
news

Cover Story: Tavon Young's Battle With the Injury Bug

Considering he missed three of his five NFL seasons with injuries, Young entered this year as a question mark. He's not only played in every game, but he's been one of the secondary's steadiest performers.
news

Late for Work 11/25: Ravens Should Be Thankful for These 'Agile Big Bodies'

Ranking the Ravens' 'easiest' and most difficult games remaining. What changes could be made to the roster in the coming weeks? Ravens select a defensive back in CBS Sports' latest mock draft.
news

Who's Practicing Who's Not vs. Browns

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Brandon Williams returned to practice. Starting cornerback Anthony Averett is still sidelined, while defensive end Calais Campbell is in concussion protocol. 
news

Nick Boyle Details His Grueling Comeback From Major Knee Injury

Baltimore Ravens TE Nick Boyle is back on the field after two knee surgeries and confident he can return to being the same dominant player he was before.
news

News & Notes: Ravens View Sunday Night Game vs. Browns 'Like a Championship Game'

Keeping Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney away from Lamar Jackson will be a huge challenge. John Harbaugh talks about 'bittersweet' loss of Trace McSorley. Chuck Clark doesn't believe that the defense yields big plays because it has too much on its plate.
news

Four Former Ravens Among 26 Hall of Fame Semifinalists for 2022

Anquan Boldin, Steve Smith Sr. and Devin Hester are among the modern-era semifinalists up for enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Vote Now
Shop Now
Find Tickets
Advertising