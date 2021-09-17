By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Chiefs

Sep 17, 2021
Ravens' record in home primetime games during the John Harbaugh era (since 2008). The .882 winning percentage is the best in the NFL. Baltimore is 5-1 at M&T Bank Stadium on "Sunday Night Football."

by-the-number-W2---2

Ravens have outscored opponents 474-263 (+211 differential) in their home primetime games during the Harbaugh era. They have a +15 turnover differential.

by-the-number-W2---3

Consecutive games the Ravens have rushed for 100+ yards, ranking as the second-best streak in league history (Pittsburgh, 43 games from 1974-77)

by-the-number-W2---4

Receiving touchdowns by wide receiver Marquise Brown in his last seven regular-season games, marking the NFL's second most (Davante Adams, 8) since Week 12 of the 2020 season

by-the-number-W2---5

Patrick Mahomes' completion rate when he has less than 2.5 seconds in the pocket. When he has more time than that, his completion rate drops to 57.5 percent. Mahomes has a higher career quarterback rating when facing 5+ pass rushers than 4 or fewer.

by-the-number-W2---6

Points per game of the Ravens (31.1) and Chiefs (29.0) over the past two seasons. Baltimore ranks first in the NFL while Kansas City is fourth. The Ravens have averaged 386.0 yards per game over that span, while the Chiefs have averaged 397.5.

by-the-number-W2---7

Consecutive games that Lamar Jackson has recorded either a rushing or passing touchdown, marking the longest active streak by an NFL quarterback. Mahomes is second with 26 straight games.

by-the-number-W2---8

Percent of offensive snaps that Jackson was pressured on in Week 1 in Las Vegas. It was more pressure than Mahomes faced in Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (52.5%).

by-the-number-W2---9

Ravens' record against the Chiefs the past three seasons with Jackson and Mahomes at quarterback

by-the-number-W2---10

Mahomes' record as a starting quarterback in the month of September. Mahomes has 35 touchdowns and zero interceptions over that span.

Related Content

news

Blitz Or Not Blitz? How Do Ravens Slow Down the Chiefs' Offense?

After three straight losses to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Ravens looks forward to another test against one of the NFL's most dynamic attacks.
news

Flo Rida Will Play Halftime Show at Ravens Home Opener

The star rapper will be part of a loaded 'Sunday Night Football' game at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Chiefs

See who the pundits are picking to win Sunday night's game at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Late for Work 9/17: Pundits Near Unanimous in Picking Chiefs Over Ravens

Are the Ravens asking Lamar Jackson to do too much? Second-guessing the Orlando Brown Jr. trade is unwarranted. Analysts still believe Ravens are contenders. 
news

News & Notes: Ronnie Stanley's Potential Absence Poses Another Challenge

Ravens adjust their running game to a new stable of backs. Odafe Oweh 'lived up to his billing.' Chris Westry injury will further test Ravens' cornerback depth.
news

Sammy Watkins: I Have Nothing to Prove vs. Chiefs

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins was a Super Bowl-winner in Kansas City. Now he gets his chance to show what he can do on a different team.
news

Lamar Jackson vs. Patrick Mahomes? Kryptonite? Depends Who You Ask

While Lamar Jackson is 0-3 against the Chiefs in his career, he says it's not about him and Patrick Mahomes. But Sammy Watkins isn't exactly buying it.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Chiefs

The 'Sunday Night Football' game will be broadcast to a national audience from M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Devonta Freeman Promoted to 53-Man Roster 

The Ravens have promoted veteran running back Devonta Freeman from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
news

Late for Work 9/16: Is Lamar Jackson's Postseason Performance Holding Up Contract Extension?

Tony Dungy says Jackson will win a Super Bowl before he's finished. Orlando Brown Jr. says it was 'so hard' to leave the Ravens.
news

News & Notes: Ravens Have Confidence in Offensive Tackles

Head Coach John Harbaugh discusses running backs sharing workload. Mark Andrews is drawing a crowd of defenders. Lamar Jackson shakes off tough hits from Raiders. 
