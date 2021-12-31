By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Rams

Dec 31, 2021 at 01:42 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

123121-BTN
BTN-1

The score the last time the Ravens and Rams met in 2019, when MVP Lamar Jackson threw five touchdowns and ran for 95 yards

BTN-2

Receiving yards TE Mark Andrews needs to surpass WR Michael Jackson for the most receiving yards in Ravens single-season history. Andrews also needs 11 catches to pass WR Derrick Mason for the Ravens' single-season receptions record.

BTN-3

Receiving yards per game Rams CB Jalen Ramsey is allowing this season, per Pro Football Focus.

BTN-4

Rams QB Matthew Stafford's passer rating versus pressure, which is the lowest mark in the NFL. He's completed 43.2 percent of his passes and thrown four interceptions to one touchdown. Stafford is fourth in the NFL with 4,339 passing yards, but his 13 interceptions are tied for the sixth-most in the league and he threw three in his latest outing.

BTN-5

Interceptions the Ravens defense has this season, which is tied for the second-fewest in the NFL.

BTN-6

First downs gained by the Ravens offense this season, which is the third-most in the league behind the Chiefs and Buccaneers. The Rams rank 12th.

BTN-7

BTN-8

More tackles that Patrick Queen needs to reach 200 for his career. With 3 more tackles and 1 tackle for loss, Queen would join Devin White, Demario Davis and Roquan Smith as the NFL's only defenders to produce at least 200 tackles and 20 tackles for loss since the start of last season.

BTN-9

Ravens games decided by 3-or-fewer points this season, marking the most in the NFL. The Ravens are 4-3 in those games with the three losses coming by a combined four points.

BTN-10

Number of players to play in a game this season for the Ravens. Additionally, 44 different players have started at least one game this season.

