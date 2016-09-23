Byrne Identity: Death Of Longtime Ravens Assistant, Clarence Brooks, Impacts Team

After the victory, C.J. Mosley was asked about the 85-yard touchdown run by the Browns Isaiah Crowell. "I'm pretty sure Coach Brooks was M-effing us after that run. I know he's pissed off. Nothing else needed to be said. We did a great job after that."

In the team huddle in the locker room after the comeback win, Harbs shouted: "'C.B.' was watching us. Wink, tell them what you told me." Coach Martindale, with Jernigan leaning on his shoulders, smiled – maybe for the first time since his friend's death: "That run, you know he had to be cursing us. He definitely got put in a timeout up there. There were some F-bombs. Whoa, Whoa! Somebody had to say, 'We let that guy in here?'"

Peter King of MMQB named Clarence his Coach of the Week. He quoted former Ravens standout Rob Burnett, who was coached at Syracuse and in the NFL by C.B.: "Every day he was the same. Fair, honest, so honest, treat you like a grown man. He was a consistent force in a flux business. Everyone he touched got better as a player and person. … I can tell you he helped a few guys with their problems off the field. I mean really helped. And he wanted nothing in return." Well stated, Rob.

A good number of our players, coaches and staff will attend Brooks' services in Massachusetts. Some will go for the wake next Tuesday. Others to the funeral on Wednesday. There will be sadness. But, hopefully, we'll smile too, as we salute the man called C.B. May he rest in peace. And, may we not give him any reasons to curse our defense in Jacksonville.

