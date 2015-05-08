Byrne Identity: Ed Reed, Dennis Pitta And The Best-Ever Ravens

Lardarius Webb And Ed Reed

Thought it was pretty cool that a number of Reed's former teammates attended yesterday's press event. One of those was Lardarius Webb, whose idol when he was in high school and college was Reed.

"I had two No. 20 posters in my room when I was in college. One was Ed, and the other was me in my uniform," Webb said yesterday. "When I was preparing for the draft in 2008, I was at the Ravens' playoff game in Miami. Ed had two interceptions in that game, one for a touchdown.

"After the game," Webb continued, "I got the chance to meet Ed. You know what he did – he gave me his cell phone number. Then I get drafted by the Ravens, and he treated me and the other rookies nice. He was humble and respectful. He was my idol, and he treated me like I was somebody. Ed taught me how to study the game, how to be a good teammate, especially to the younger guys, and how important it is to get involved and help kids.

"My time with Ed as a teammate went too fast, and I'm lucky that we are friends," Webb added.

Best Ravens

You've probably heard that our season ticket holders voted and picked the 10 best players in our history, and these players' images will be on our home game tickets this season. We listed the 10 in alphabetical order: Peter Boulware, Joe Flacco, Todd Heap, Jamal Lewis, Ray Lewis, Haloti Ngata, Jonathan Ogden, Reed, Matt Stover, Terrell Suggs and Marshal Yanda.

Notice, there are 11 Ravens listed. That's because NFL rules prohibit us from putting a player from another team – Ngata (Lions) – on our tickets. So, one of those players whose image will grace our tickets finished 11th.

We've decided not to share who finished where in the voting, but I'll give you a couple of nuggets. Ray and Ed were one and two in the vote. Flacco was third. Among those who finished in the Top 20 are Ring of Honor member Michael McCrary, our two current kickers – Justin Tucker and Sam Koch – Tony Siragusa, Jarret Johnson, Elvis Dumervil and Matt Birk. In showing the list to two of our long-time personnel experts – the guys who study the players – both agreed that the fans did a good job with the voting. The fact that players like Anquan Boldin, Hall of Famers Shannon Sharpe and Rod Woodson, Chris McAlister and Torrey Smith did not make our Top 20, indicates we have had some really good players representing Baltimore over our first 19 seasons.

Pitta Update

The NFL started what is called "Phase Two" of the offseason program this week. Coaches are now allowed on the field with the players, and individual instructions take place. Teams can run plays without opposition.

These drills are completed in shorts, no pads, no helmets, but it sure looks and smells like football.

When the Ravens took the field on Monday, a buzz went around the building: "Dennis Pitta is out there running with the team."

"He did," John Harbaugh said. "And, he looked good. We didn't know what to expect. Dennis was excited, and we're excited for him."

"I don't know where this puts me in three weeks or three months, but so far, so good," Pitta told me yesterday. "I'm encouraged, but it's a process, and I'm taking it one day at a time. It did feel great to be out there doing football movement with my teammates. Felt very good."

We have our rookie camp this weekend. Good to see the new players. We feel pretty good, too.

Talk with you soon,

Kevin