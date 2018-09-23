C.J. Mosley Inactive vs. Broncos, Will Miss Just Third Game of His Career

Ravens inside linebacker C.J. Mosley is inactive for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, just the third game he has missed during his five-year career.

Mosley suffered a knee bone bruise Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals on the first series of the game and was carted to the locker room. He missed practiced Wednesday, returned to practice Thursday, but missed practice again Friday and was listed questionable on the injury report.

Mosley's absence means Patrick Onwuasor and rookie Kenny Young will be the likely starters at inside linebacker, with veteran Albert McClellan active for the first time this season after being re-signed by the Ravens earlier in the week. McClellan was waived by the Ravens on cutdown day earlier this month, but there was always a chance he could return. McClellan has been one of the Ravens' best special teams players for years.

The Ravens have not done well without Mosley in the past. They lost both games Mosley missed in 2016, and they lost to the Bengals, 34-23, on Sept. 13 playing all but one series without him. Immediately after Mosley left the game, Cincinnati scored touchdowns on its next four possessions. The Ravens regrouped in the second half and held the Bengals to just six points. However, Mosley is one of the team's defensive leaders and has made the Pro Bowl three times. Mosley usually relays the team's defensive signals, but against the Broncos, that responsibility will likely fall to safety Eric Weddle.

DT Michael Pierce inactive; LT Ronnie Stanley is active

Michael Pierce is inactive after not practicing all week with a foot injury. Pierce's absence will put more weight on defensive lineman Brandon Williams to control the line of scrimmage. The Broncos have had one of the NFL's top rushing attacks in the early season.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (elbow) is active, after being questionable on the injury report. Stanley practiced all week wearing an arm brace after missing the final 12 snaps of the Bengals game.

As expected, wide receiver/returner Tim White is active after being promoted from the practice squad Saturday to take over the return duties from wide receiver/returner Janarion Grant, who was waived. The Ravens originally picked Grant over White after a tight competition this summer, but the undrafted rookie fumbled twice in two regular-season games.

Joining Pierce and Mosley on the inactive list are quarterback Robert Griffin III, wide receiver Jordan Lasley, cornerback Anthony Averett, defensive tackle Willie Henry, and tight end Hayden Hurst.

Cornerback Robertson Daniel is also active after being signed as a free agent. Daniel was signed to bolster the Ravens secondary depth. Cornerback Jimmy Smith is still suspended for two more games, and Maurice Canady was placed on injured reserve during the week.