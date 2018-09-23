C.J. Mosley Inactive vs. Broncos, Will Miss Just Third Game of His Career

Sep 23, 2018 at 11:49 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

092318_GameInactives

Ravens inside linebacker C.J. Mosley is inactive for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, just the third game he has missed during his five-year career.

Mosley suffered a knee bone bruise Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals on the first series of the game and was carted to the locker room. He missed practiced Wednesday, returned to practice Thursday, but missed practice again Friday and was listed questionable on the injury report.

Mosley's absence means Patrick Onwuasor and rookie Kenny Young will be the likely starters at inside linebacker, with veteran Albert McClellan active for the first time this season after being re-signed by the Ravens earlier in the week. McClellan was waived by the Ravens on cutdown day earlier this month, but there was always a chance he could return. McClellan has been one of the Ravens' best special teams players for years.

The Ravens have not done well without Mosley in the past. They lost both games Mosley missed in 2016, and they lost to the Bengals, 34-23, on Sept. 13 playing all but one series without him. Immediately after Mosley left the game, Cincinnati scored touchdowns on its next four possessions. The Ravens regrouped in the second half and held the Bengals to just six points. However, Mosley is one of the team's defensive leaders and has made the Pro Bowl three times. Mosley usually relays the team's defensive signals, but against the Broncos, that responsibility will likely fall to safety Eric Weddle.

DT Michael Pierce inactive; LT Ronnie Stanley is active

Michael Pierce is inactive after not practicing all week with a foot injury. Pierce's absence will put more weight on defensive lineman Brandon Williams to control the line of scrimmage. The Broncos have had one of the NFL's top rushing attacks in the early season.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (elbow) is active, after being questionable on the injury report. Stanley practiced all week wearing an arm brace after missing the final 12 snaps of the Bengals game.

As expected, wide receiver/returner Tim White is active after being promoted from the practice squad Saturday to take over the return duties from wide receiver/returner Janarion Grant, who was waived. The Ravens originally picked Grant over White after a tight competition this summer, but the undrafted rookie fumbled twice in two regular-season games.

Joining Pierce and Mosley on the inactive list are quarterback Robert Griffin III, wide receiver Jordan Lasley, cornerback Anthony Averett, defensive tackle Willie Henry, and tight end Hayden Hurst.

Cornerback Robertson Daniel is also active after being signed as a free agent. Daniel was signed to bolster the Ravens secondary depth. Cornerback Jimmy Smith is still suspended for two more games, and Maurice Canady was placed on injured reserve during the week.

Inactive for the Broncos are quarterback Kevin Hogan, cornerback Adam Jones, safety Damonte Thomas, linebacker Alexander Johnson, defensive end DeMarcus Walker, offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson, and guard Sam Jones.

Related Content

news

Late for Work: J.J. Watt Says Roquan Smith Is a 'Special, Special Player'

Beating the Ravens would be Patrick Mahomes' 'best win of his playoff run.' Joe Buck reveals what impresses him the most about Lamar Jackson. Depth has allowed Ravens to thrive despite injuries. Geno Stone is the Ravens' unsung hero.
news

Harbaugh Brothers Will Square Off Again Next Season

Jim Harbaugh has joined the Los Angeles Chargers as their next head coach, meaning the brothers' conversations will change.
news

Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, T-Pain And More Legends & Celebrities Coming Out for AFC Championship

In Baltimore's first conference title game since 1971, the heavy hitters are coming in to witness.
news

Marlon Humphrey Returns to Practice

Marlon Humphrey is practicing for the first time in three weeks. Mark Andrews is again back on the field, but not Kevin Zeitler.
news

Roquan Smith Is Ready to Collide With Isiah Pacheco

Kyle Hamilton defending Travis Kelce in the slot will be a key matchup. Justin Tucker and the Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker are used to playoff pressure. Tucker also discusses the crowd noise and his admiration for Taylor Swift's artistry.
news

Lamar Jackson Sees a 'Heavyweight Fight' in Historic Playoff Matchup vs. Patrick Mahomes

Lamar Jackson said he's not feeling any different entering the AFC Championship game, and is keeping his focus locked in.
news

Mailbag: What Should We Expect If Mark Andrews Returns?

Are the Ravens ready for a heavy blitz from the Chiefs? Is Marlon Humphrey going to return? What's the update on the coordinator head coach interviews?
news

Lamar Jackson Wins Pro Football Writers of America MVP Award  

The Pro Football Writers of America selected Lamar Jackson as its Most Valuable Player for the 2023 season. Kyle Hamilton was named All-NFL first team.
news

John Harbaugh's Iconic Locker Room Dance Inspires Salt Box Art

Baltimore salt box artist Juliet Ames was inspired by Ravens photographer Shawn Hubbard's viral picture of John Harbaugh dancing in the locker room.
news

Late for Work: Peter Schrager Says It's 'Head-Scratching' That Ravens Are Favored Over Chiefs

Mel Kiper Jr.'s first mock draft has the Ravens taking a cornerback in the first round. Jadeveon Clowney is coming off a strong game against the run.
news

They've Got Her. We've Got Stavvy

The Chiefs have an international pop star, but the Ravens have 'fat, balding' comedian Stavros 'Ronnie' Halkias.
news

Ravens Eye View: Inside the Halftime Adjustments & Run Defense's Flex vs. Texans

A look at Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' adjustments handing the blitz. A clear example of Jackson's chemistry with Isaiah Likely. More crafty play-calling by Todd Monken.
Shop Now
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Enter Here
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising