C.J. Mosley Returns to Practice Field One Week After Knee Injury

Sep 20, 2018 at 01:54 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

092018_MosleyBack

Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley was on the practice field Thursday during the portion open to reporters, just one week after being carted to the locker room with a knee injury in Cincinnati.

Baltimore's injury report Thursday listed Mosley as a limited participant. His status for the Ravens' home game Sunday against the Denver Broncos remains undetermined. At the least, Mosley's appearance at practice is a positive sign that his bone bruise may not keep him out for a lengthy period.

Mosley ran and took part in some individual drills. How his knee responds to Thursday's activity will also factor into whether he plays Sunday.

Mosley has been a durable player, missing just two games over his first four NFL seasons. He's a tough guy.

One of the NFL's top linebackers and a three-time Pro Bowl selection, Mosley is a key to the Ravens defense. They Ravens lost both games in 2016 when Mosley was sidelined, and they gave up four consecutive touchdown drives against the Bengals last week as soon as Mosley left the game. He is a leader both on the field and in the locker room, and when he is healthy, Mosley is the team's signal-caller on defense. Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale said it was a major adjustment for players when Mosley departed the Bengals game.

"Losing C.J. after the first three-and-out, that set us off balance a little bit, just like it would be if, I guess, your computers crashed or something right in the middle of a story that you're writing," Martindale said. "It took us time to get our thoughts together on how we were going to attack it, and I thought we did a much better job in the second half of the Cincinnati game."

Patrick Onwuasor and Kenny Young took over as the starting inside linebackers in Mosley's absence, and veteran inside linebacker Albert McClellan was re-signed this week to add depth. Meanwhile, the Ravens will hope Mosley's recovery continues to trend in a positive direction with the Broncos Sunday and rival Pittsburgh Steelers on deck.

In other injury news, running back Alex Collins (illness) was a full participant Thursday after missing Wednesday's practice. Defensive tackle Michael Pierce (foot) missed a second straight day. Linebacker Matthew Judon (hamstring) and tackle Ronnie Stanley (elbow) were limited again. Tight end Hayden Hurst (foot) and defensive tackle Willie Henry (abdomen) are still sidelined.

Related Content

news

John Harbaugh's Iconic Locker Room Dance Inspires Salt Box Art

Baltimore salt box artist Juliet Ames was inspired by Ravens photographer Shawn Hubbard's viral picture of John Harbaugh dancing in the locker room.
news

Late for Work: Peter Schrager Says It's 'Head-Scratching' That Ravens Are Favored Over Chiefs

Mel Kiper Jr.'s first mock draft has the Ravens taking a cornerback in the first round. Jadeveon Clowney is coming off a strong game against the run.
news

They've Got Her. We've Got Stavvy

The Chiefs have an international pop star, but the Ravens have 'fat, balding' comedian Stavros 'Ronnie' Halkias.
news

Ravens Eye View: Inside the Halftime Adjustments & Run Defense's Flex vs. Texans

A look at Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' adjustments handing the blitz. A clear example of Jackson's chemistry with Isaiah Likely. More crafty play-calling by Todd Monken.
news

Late for Work: Ravens on the Cusp of Going Down As One of the Best Teams Ever

Shannon Sharpe says 'Lamar Jackson is the best story in the NFL and it's not even close.' John Harbaugh went against the grain by hiring coordinators from the college ranks and it's paid dividends. Harbaugh's authenticity resonates with his players.
news

John Harbaugh on Status of Mark Andrews, Marlon Humphrey

Mark Andrews will play 'if he's ready to play' and Marlon Humphrey's status will be known over the course of the week, but John Harbaugh isn't tipping his hand. Mike Macdonald, Anthony Weaver have reportedly been requested for a second interview with the Falcons. Chiefs All-Pro guard Joe Thuney dealing with reported pectoral strain. Justice Hill has been a difference maker for the Ravens' offense.
news

Ravens' Three AFC North Foes Could All Have New Offensive Coordinators Next Year

Mike Tomlin says the Steelers are looking at outside candidates for their next offensive coordinator, and Kenny Pickett is QB1 entering the offseason. Cleveland reportedly interviewed Ken Dorsey for offensive coordinator. 
news

Ravens Grades & Snap Counts vs. Texans

Ronnie Stanley got his best grade of the season. Broderick Washington had a big game on the defensive line.
news

SociaLight: Ravens Fan Goes Viral for Looking Like Martin Luther King Jr.

Wardell Roberts is a lifelong Ravens fan who blew up after being shown on TV during Saturday's game.
news

Patrick Mahomes Expects Ravens Fans to Bring the Noise

Patrick Mahomes knows how loud it gets at M&T Bank Stadium and expects crowd noise to be a factor during Sunday's Ravens-Chiefs AFC Championship.
news

Late for Work: Lamar Jackson 'Banishes' Negative Playoff Narrative

Ravens offense praised for second half adjustments. Give the running backs their flowers. Ravens defense head locked Houston… twice. M&T Bank Stadium crowd is a volatile atmosphere to play in.
news

Ravens to Host Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

The Ravens will host Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champions at M&T Bank Stadium.
Shop Now
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Enter Here
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising