Calais Campbell Active, Marcus Peters Inactive vs. Giants

The Ravens will have their defensive line at full strength for Sunday's important Week 16 game against the New York Giants.

Six-time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell (calf) is active after missing last weekend's game against his former team, the Jacksonville Jaguars. Campbell had been listed as questionable, but he was a full participant in Friday's practice, which indicated that his health was improving.

Starting cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) is inactive for the second straight game. Peters has not practiced since suffering his injury two weeks ago against the Cleveland Browns. The Ravens will also be without cornerback Jimmy Smith (ribs/shoulder), who was ruled out on Friday. The absence of Peters and Smith leaves the Ravens with just four cornerbacks – Pro Bowler Marlon Humphrey, Anthony Averett, Tramon Williams and Pierre Desir, who has been elevated from the practice squad. Veteran safety/linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. (abdomen), who is active, has also played some corner during his career if necessary.

James Proche II, who has handled punt return duties this season, is inactive for the first time this year. Possible candidates to return punts against the Giants are wide receivers Willie Snead IV and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, and Williams.

Wide receiver/special teams ace Chris Moore is active after returning from injured reserve and Special Teams Coach Chris Horton said Moore would return to being a key part of the special teams unit right away. He could also potentially return punts.

"It's simple – you just turn on the tape and you see No. 10," Horton said. "He pops up; he pops off the tape. The opponents are watching him – they're talking about him in their meeting rooms whenever he's out on the field. He's valuable. Yes, we've missed him this entire year…Like I've always said, we're going to be fired up to have him whenever we can get him playing."

Veteran running back Mark Ingram II is inactive for the second straight week as J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards continue to be the lead running backs. Other inactives for the Ravens are outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, center Trystan Colon-Castillo, and defensive lineman Broderick Washington.