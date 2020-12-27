Calais Campbell Active, Marcus Peters Inactive vs. Giants

Dec 27, 2020 at 11:59 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

122720-Inactives
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: DE Calais Campbell; Right: CB Marcus Peters

The Ravens will have their defensive line at full strength for Sunday's important Week 16 game against the New York Giants.

Six-time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell (calf) is active after missing last weekend's game against his former team, the Jacksonville Jaguars. Campbell had been listed as questionable, but he was a full participant in Friday's practice, which indicated that his health was improving.

Starting cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) is inactive for the second straight game. Peters has not practiced since suffering his injury two weeks ago against the Cleveland Browns. The Ravens will also be without cornerback Jimmy Smith (ribs/shoulder), who was ruled out on Friday. The absence of Peters and Smith leaves the Ravens with just four cornerbacks – Pro Bowler Marlon Humphrey, Anthony Averett, Tramon Williams and Pierre Desir, who has been elevated from the practice squad. Veteran safety/linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. (abdomen), who is active, has also played some corner during his career if necessary.

James Proche II, who has handled punt return duties this season, is inactive for the first time this year. Possible candidates to return punts against the Giants are wide receivers Willie Snead IV and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, and Williams.

Wide receiver/special teams ace Chris Moore is active after returning from injured reserve and Special Teams Coach Chris Horton said Moore would return to being a key part of the special teams unit right away. He could also potentially return punts.

"It's simple – you just turn on the tape and you see No. 10," Horton said. "He pops up; he pops off the tape. The opponents are watching him – they're talking about him in their meeting rooms whenever he's out on the field. He's valuable. Yes, we've missed him this entire year…Like I've always said, we're going to be fired up to have him whenever we can get him playing."

Veteran running back Mark Ingram II is inactive for the second straight week as J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards continue to be the lead running backs. Other inactives for the Ravens are outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, center Trystan Colon-Castillo, and defensive lineman Broderick Washington.

For the Giants, wide receiver Golden Tate (calf) was ruled out Friday, and other inactives are fullback Eli Penny (illness), offensive tackles Kyle Murphy and Jackson Barton and defensive end R.J. McIntosh. Starting inside linebacker Blake Martinez (ankle) is active, as is quarterback Daniel Jones (hamstring/ankle), who is expected to start.

Related Content

news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 16

Baltimore needs either Cleveland, Indianapolis or Miami to lose once over the final two weeks.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Giants

Needing a victory to improve their playoff chances, the Ravens (9-5) face the Giants (5-9) in Baltimore's final home game of the season.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Observations on the Ravens' Pro Bowl class. The Giants are a capable team. Shoutouts to under-the-radar Ravens.
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not Ravens vs. Giants

Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith will miss his second consecutive game. Daniel Jones and Blake Martinez are questionable for the Giants, while Golden Tate is out. 
news

SociaLight: The Humphrey Family Christmas Video Returns

Marlon Humphrey is a man of the people and he has a gift for the Ravens Flock.
news

Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Giants

See who the analysts are predicting will win the Week 16 game between the Ravens and Giants.
news

News & Notes: Wink Martindale on Potential Head Coaching Opportunities

Greg Roman says nobody is playing better than Lamar Jackson down the stretch. Matthew Judon's second straight Pro Bowl season has been impressive. Roman pays respects to friend and Hall of Famer Kevin Greene.
news

Ravens and The Flock Raised $100,000 for Charities Through Fan Cutouts

The fan cutouts at M&T Bank Stadium raised money for the Maryland Food Bank, Salvation Army, United Way, American Cancer Society and TAPS.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Giants

Get the broadcast information and places where you can watch and listen to the game if not on TV.
news

Late for Work 12/24: Ravens Making Strong Case They're the Best Team in AFC North

The Ravens played their best half this season against the Jaguars. Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale keeps opposing coaches guessing.
news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Giants

Calais Campbell continues to rest his calf and nine Ravens sat out Wednesday overall. Meanwhile, the Giants don't know who their quarterback will be Sunday.

Advertising