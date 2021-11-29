Calais Campbell Inactive vs. Browns

After not practicing all week, Calais Campbell (concussion) won't play Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns.

The Ravens will be without one of their top defensive players and run stoppers against the NFL's top rushing attack. Campbell was in concussion protocol all week, and while Head Coach John Harbaugh said Friday that Campbell was making "very encouraging" progress, the veteran defensive lineman won't be in the lineup.

However, veteran nose tackle Brandon Williams (shoulder) is active and will return after missing the last three games. He will join Justin Ellis, Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington and Isaiah Mack as the defensive linemen in the rotation. Mack will make his Ravens debut after being signed last week.

The Ravens have a tough challenge against the Browns' potent running attack, which is averaging 156.8 yards per game. Cleveland running back Nick Chubb is third in the league in rushing yards (851) and has at least 100 yards in four of his last five games. The Browns also have running back Kareem Hunt and starting right tackle Jack Conklin back in the lineup.

Wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (thigh) is active after missing last week's game against the Bears, and Baltimore with have Brown, Rashod Bateman and Sammy Watkins in the lineup together for the just the second time this season.

Starting cornerback Anthony Averett (thigh) and nickel cornerback Tavon Young (foot/knee) are both active after testing their injuries on the field before the game in front of Head Athletic Trainer Ron Medlin and Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale. Averett returned to practice Thursday and Friday and has played well in a starting role for the first time this season. Though he missed last week's game against the Chicago Bears, Averett leads the team with two interceptions and is third in tackles with 47.

Second-year linebacker Malik Harrison is active as expected, after being struck in the calf by a stray bullet during Baltimore's bye week and missing the last three games. With outside linebackers Pernell McPhee and Daelin Hayes on the injured list and unable to play against Cleveland, Harrison can provide depth at his primary position of inside linebacker, as well as EDGE where he has practiced recently. Harrison played in all seven games prior to his injury, making five starts with 22 tackles, including two tackles for loss.

Among the 10 Ravens listed as questionable Friday, Campbell, veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith (neck), and cornerback Chris Westry (thigh) are the only ones not playing. Veteran cornerback Kevon Seymour was signed to the 53-man roster Saturday and is active to bolster the cornerback depth.

Also inactive for the Ravens are tight end Josh Oliver, wide receiver Miles Boykin (finger) and offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi. Oliver is inactive for the first time this season, but Nick Boyle returned last week and will join Mark Andrews and Eric Tomlinson in the tight end rotation.