Calais Campbell, Marcus Peters, Mark Ingram II Inactive

The Ravens won't have two Pro Bowl defensive players Sunday, and their top running back from last season will also be out of the lineup.

Marcus Peters, Calais Campbell and Mark Ingram II are inactive against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Neither Peters (calf) nor Campbell (calf) practiced all week, while Ingram's absence puts J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards in position to carry the workload at running back as they have done the past few weeks.

Ingram's action has decreased significantly in recent games, and he played just one snap Monday night against the Cleveland Browns. Running back Justice Hill is also active, but he has seen most of his action on special teams.

Campbell will not get a chance to lineup against his former team after being traded to Baltimore from Jacksonville during the offseason. The five-time Pro Bowler warmed up early and tested his calf, but it was determined that he would sit out. Campbell had played the past two weeks, but he admitted he has not been 100 percent since suffering his injury Nov. 9. Campbell was also placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list last month before returning against the Dallas Cowboys.

Peters will miss his first game this season, and the Pro Bowl cornerback has only missed three other games during his six-year career. Peters didn't practice this week after suffering his injury late in Monday night's game. His absence could be felt even more Sunday because the Ravens will also be without veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith (ribs/groin) who was ruled out Friday.

Without Peters and Smith, the Ravens' cornerback depth will be tested behind Marlon Humphrey. Three other Baltimore cornerbacks who were listed as questionable are active – Anthony Averett, Davontae Harris and Tramon Williams. Another cornerback, Pierre Desir, is a game day activation from the practice squad. The Ravens got so thin at cornerback last week after Smith and Peters were injured that Anthony Levine Sr. had to step in at corner, but Desir gives them five active cornerbacks and more insurance should they suffer another injury at the position Sunday.

Tyler Huntley is active for the first time this season and will backup Lamar Jackson at quarterback, with Robert Griffin III and Trace McSorley both on the injured list.

Backup tight end Eric Tomlinson is a game day activation from the practice squad, while backup tight end Luke Willson has been waived.

Joining Smith, Peters, Campbell and Ingram as inactive for the Ravens are defensive lineman Jihad Ward, inside linebacker Kristian Welch and center Trystan Colon-Castillo.