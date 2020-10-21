Calais Campbell Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Oct 21, 2020 at 10:30 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

102120-Campbell

Calais Campbell dominated Sunday in Philadelphia and the league took notice.

The Ravens' veteran defensive end was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week, marking the second straight week the award has gone to Baltimore. Rookie linebacker Patrick Queen took it home for Week 5.

Campbell notched three sacks and four quarterback hits against the Eagles, helping the Ravens overcome the absences of nose tackle Brandon Williams and fellow defensive end Derek Wolfe.

After being acquired via a trade with Jacksonville this offseason, Campbell now leads the Ravens with four sacks in six games. He had 6.5 sacks all last season, so it could be a resurgent year in the pass-rush department for the 34-year-old five-time Pro Bowler.

Since 2014, only Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has more games with at least three sacks (five) than Campbell's four.

It's clear that the 6-foot-8 Campbell can still dominate at the point of attack, using his height and athleticism to his advantage. On Monday, Head Coach John Harbaugh called Campbell a "rare" player.

"I give the Cardinals a lot of credit when Calais came out; he was a great player at [the University of] Miami, but that was the question that you had, all the way back then – is he going to be able to maintain leverage on these NFL blockers? Especially in the run game?" Harbaugh said.

"Not only has he maintained leverage – he's dominated leverage. And he did it again yesterday, numerous times. He's a very different kind of a player. He's very unusual. He's pretty special."

It's the third time the Ravens have won a weekly honor this season. Lamar Jackson took home AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors after his Week 1 performance against the Cleveland Browns.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Should Ravens Trade for a Wide Receiver?

Will Baltimore run a 4-3 defense? Do the Ravens plan to get Devin Duvernay more involved? How can the Ravens help open up the run game? What other positions could they trade for?
news

Late for Work 10/21: One Realistic Trade Ravens Could Make at the Deadline

Jimmy Smith becomes even more important to the secondary. Lamar Jackson played better against the Eagles than some think. Ravens remain a consensus top team in the power rankings. 
news

News & Notes: James Urban Isn't Worried About Lamar Jackson's Completion Percentage

Lamar Jackson and Miles Boykin strive to make better connection. Time to shine for Khalil Dorsey and Terrell Bonds. Chris Board takes his game to another level.
news

Eisenberg: The Value of a Too-Close-for-Comfort Win

It's a nice problem to have – being so dominant that you aren't accustomed to being behind or in close games. But Sunday's win in Philadelphia could pay dividends in the end.
news

Late for Work 10/20: Ravens Have Questions, But History Shows There's Cause for Optimism

Is the Ravens offense being held to an unfair standard? NBC Sports' Chris Simms says Calais Campbell is a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
news

News & Notes: Mark Ingram Expected Back Soon, But Ravens Suffer Other, More Major Injury

Brandon Williams didn't test positive for COVID-19. Marshal Yanda's absence is being felt. Lamar Jackson and Miles Boykin work through communication issues. James Proche II trusts his sure hands.
news

Charles 'Peanut' Tillman Is Proud of Marlon Humphrey's 'Fruit Punch'

The former Bears cornerback logged 44 career forced fumbles, and he doesn't see anyone doing it better right now than Marlon Humphrey.
news

Around the AFC North: Devin Bush Injury Is Huge Loss for Unbeaten Steelers

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has an issue with interceptions. Cincinnati's secondary troubles continue despite offseason changes.
news

What the Eagles Said After Ravens' Win

The Eagles talk about what happened on the two-point conversion and what they saw from the Ravens defense.
news

Late for Work 10/19: More Questions Than Answers After Win Over Eagles 

The offense lacks firepower beyond Lamar Jackson's legs. Justin Tucker is still really good. Marlon Humphrey gets more recognition for his 'Fruit Punch.'
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Wild Win in Philly

The Ravens were in complete control almost all day, but ran a clinic on how to let the opponent hang around. 

Advertising