Calais Campbell: Our Voices Are Stronger If We Play Well

Campbell has yet to play a snap for the Ravens after being acquired in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason. But he's already a team leader. His credentials as a five-time Pro Bowl defensive end speak to his talent. His dedication to making an impact off the field speaks to his character. Joining the Ravens exposes him to the kind of atmosphere he embraces.

"This organization is special," Campbell said. "Having the ability to be able to make a statement from the players and coaches. There were a lot of players speaking up. I remember talking to Tony Jefferson when I was trying to figure out if this trade was going through. He was like, 'I'm very excited you'll get to experience being a Raven.' I know what he means."

Campbell's life story is inspirational as one of eight children in his family. During a six-month period in high school, his family lived in a homeless shelter in Denver. He knows struggle. He knows that society's issues are complex. But he believes this country can do a better job of closing the racial divide.

"I love all people," Campbell said. "I love police officers. I love America.