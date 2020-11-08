Calais Campbell's Calf Strain Injury Is "Not Serious"

Nov 08, 2020 at 05:40 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

110820-NEWS-Calais-Campbell

A challenging week for the Ravens' defense continued when Pro Bowl defensive lineman Calais Campbell was injured on the first series of Sunday's game. Campbell (calf) walked gingerly off the field and did not return.

Head Coach John Harbaugh gave an update on Campbell following the Ravens' 24-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

"It's a calf strain of some kind, it's not serious," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "We'll just have to see how long it is."

Campbell entered the game leading Baltimore with four sacks to go with 23 tackles and six passes defended. He has been one of the NFL's most durable linemen during his 13-year career, having not missed a game since 2014. In addition to making an impact as a pass rusher, Campbell has been strong against the run and has quickly become a team leader since being traded to Baltimore from the Jacksonville Jaguars during the offseason.

The Ravens entered the game already shorthanded defensively without Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey (COVID-19) and starting inside linebacker L.J. Fort (finger). Without Campbell, the Ravens still enjoyed an excellent defensive game, depending on their deep defensive line rotation of Brandon Williams, Derek Wolfe, Justin Ellis and Justin Madubuike to fill the void.

