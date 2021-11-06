Cedric Ogbuehi Promoted to 53-Man Roster

Nov 06, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

110621-Cedric-Signing
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
T Cedric Ogbuehi

The Ravens have fortified their offensive line depth for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Cedric Ogbuehi, a 2015 first-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals, was promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Two offensive players were also called up from the practice squad - Eric Tomlinson, a blocking tight end who has played in every game this season (112 snaps), and guard Reginald McKenzie. 

Ogbuehi has played both right and left tackle during his career and started one game at right tackle for the Seahawks this season (Week 4) in place of injured starter Brandon Shell. In 2020, Ogbuehi played eight games and made four starts for the Seahawks at right tackle and earned a solid 65.5 grade from Pro Football Focus.

The Ravens lost starting right tackle Patrick Mekari to an ankle injury during their 41-17 loss to the Bengals on Oct. 24 prior to Baltimore's bye week. Head Coach John Harbaugh has not given a timetable for the return of Mekari, who is reportedly dealing with a high ankle sprain. Mekari did not practice this week and is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game.

Tyre Phillips replaced Mekari at right tackle against the Bengals, and could still remain the starter Sunday. Ogbuehi is an experienced player whose primary position has been right tackle. Drafted out of Texas A&M as the 21st-overall pick, Ogbuehi made 25 starts in four seasons with Cincinnati (2015-18) and spent the 2019 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars before joining Seattle in 2020.

The bye week gave Ogbuehi extra time to learn Baltimore's system and Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman has been impressed with his work ethic.

"Cedric is a very talented guy," Roman said. "He has a lot to catch up on, but he's working around the clock on it. He went back (to Seattle), got some things and flew right back across the country and got back to work to really try to catch up and learn what we do and how we call things."

McKenzie has previously played defensive tackle for the Ravens this season but has also been practicing on the offensive line in recent weeks. He could provide depth at both spots.

