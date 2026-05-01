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Chandler Rivers Talks About His Viral Draft Night Video

May 01, 2026 at 11:00 AM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Chandler Rivers has watched the video "about 30 times" of his emotional reaction to being drafted by the Ravens.

The video has gone viral on social media. Rivers had not cried in years, until General Manager Eric DeCosta called and informed the cornerback from Duke that Baltimore was selecting him in the fifth round.

Just hearing DeCosta's voice made Rivers' eyes water. His voice began to crack. Rivers made it through the call, barely keeping his emotions in check as members of Baltimore's coaching staff passed the phone around the war room to congratulate him.

But when the call ended, Rivers let the tears flow. He immediately hugged his mother, Cheryl, who was sitting next to him at their home in Beaumont, Texas. The room full of family members and friends erupted in joy.

It was a priceless moment, and Rivers understands why so many have enjoyed watching it.

"It's a dream come true," Rivers said. "That's one of those moments where you don't know how you're going to react, until you're actually in it.

"Just to hear your name called is amazing. I've probably watched it about 30 times, and it's like, 'I really got drafted.' It was surreal."

Photos: Best Shots of New Ravens CB Chandler Rivers

The Ravens have selected Duke cornerback Chandler Rivers 162nd overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Don't mistake Rivers' humility for lack of confidence. He became a starter as a freshman at Duke and was a standout player and team leader during his four years. Listed at 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, Rivers was regarded as one of the toughest cornerbacks pound-for-pound in college football and has always played bigger than his size.

He was primarily an outside cornerback at Duke, but projects as a nickel corner for the Ravens. He has a chance to earn immediate playing time in the secondary rotation and is excited to begin his NFL journey at this weekend's rookie minicamp. He plans to prove that his size won't hold him back. It never has.

"It's something I've been hearing my whole life, but I can't control the height I was given," Rivers said. "I can't control it, so I don't trip on it."

Rivers doesn't know why, but he suspected the Ravens might draft him. They didn't give him many clues. He wasn't invited to Baltimore for a pre-draft visit. He said he spoke with the Ravens "maybe once" at the Combine.

However, DeCosta and Baltimore's scouts loved Rivers' intelligence and physicality. He already plays like a Raven, and now he's officially part of the Flock.

On Friday, Rivers said he met one of his new teammates, cornerback Nate Wiggins, for the first time. During the offseason and into training camp, Wiggins and other cornerbacks like Marlon Humphrey and Chidobe Awuzie will take Rivers under their wing and show him the ropes.

For now, it's rookie minicamp. The draft is over, and it's time for Rivers to work. But the draft night video is something he'll always cherish.

"You know, I'm not even sure my mom has seen it yet," Rivers said. "But I'm going to make sure she does."

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