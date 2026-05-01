Chandler Rivers Talks About His Viral Draft Night Video

He was primarily an outside cornerback at Duke, but projects as a nickel corner for the Ravens. He has a chance to earn immediate playing time in the secondary rotation and is excited to begin his NFL journey at this weekend's rookie minicamp. He plans to prove that his size won't hold him back. It never has.

"It's something I've been hearing my whole life, but I can't control the height I was given," Rivers said. "I can't control it, so I don't trip on it."

Rivers doesn't know why, but he suspected the Ravens might draft him. They didn't give him many clues. He wasn't invited to Baltimore for a pre-draft visit. He said he spoke with the Ravens "maybe once" at the Combine.

However, DeCosta and Baltimore's scouts loved Rivers' intelligence and physicality. He already plays like a Raven, and now he's officially part of the Flock.

On Friday, Rivers said he met one of his new teammates, cornerback Nate Wiggins, for the first time. During the offseason and into training camp, Wiggins and other cornerbacks like Marlon Humphrey and Chidobe Awuzie will take Rivers under their wing and show him the ropes.

For now, it's rookie minicamp. The draft is over, and it's time for Rivers to work. But the draft night video is something he'll always cherish.