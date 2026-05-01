Ravens Sign 19 Undrafted Rookies

The Ravens have signed 19 undrafted rookie free agents before they kick off rookie minicamp Friday.
While it's difficult to earn a spot on the 53-man roster, Baltimore is an ideal landing spot, as evidenced by the team's rich history of developing undrafted gems.
Here are the players vying for spots:
QB Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt
Pavia played in 53 career games (49 starts) at Vanderbilt (2024-25) and New Mexico State (2022-23), totaling 10,255 passing yards, with 88 touchdowns and 27 interceptions, while rushing for 3,096 yards and 31 touchdowns. He began his playing career at the JUCO level, spending two seasons at the New Mexico Military Institute (2020-21), where he led the Broncos to the 2021 NJCAA Championship. The 5-foot-10 Pavia played a central role in Vanderbilt's resurgence, finishing with a 31-18 record as an FBS starter, helping turn a 2-10 program into a two-time bowl team and guiding the Commodores to the best two-year stretch in program history.
QB Joe Fagnano, UConn
Fagnano played in 51 career games (45 starts) at Connecticut (2023-25) and Maine (2019-22), completing 884-of-1,426 passes for 10,907 yards, 94 touchdowns and 18 interceptions, while adding 758 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns on 322 carries. He finished as one of the most productive quarterbacks in program history at both stops.
DB Lardarius Webb Jr., Wake Forest
The son of Ravens legend Lardarius Webb Sr., Webb appeared in 50 games across a five-year career at Wake Forest (2025), South Alabama (2024), Oklahoma State (2023), and Jones College (2021-22). He totaled 134 tackles (72 solo), including 11 tackles for loss and one sack, 11 interceptions, and 25 passes defensed.
WR Cortez Braham, Memphis
Braham played in 37 career games at Memphis (2025), Nevada (2024), and West Virginia (2022-23), totaling 136 catches for 1,777 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also spent three seasons (2019-21) at Hutchinson Community College (Kan.).
DT Aaron Graves, Iowa
Graves played in 52 career games (26 starts) at Iowa (2022-25), registering 122 tackles (53 solo), including 25 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, six passes defesned, and one interception.
CB Matthew McDoom, Cincinnati
McDoom played in 51 total games (37 starts) over a four-year career at Cincinnati (2025) and Coastal Carolina (2022-24), registering 129 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, 30 passes defensed, and four interceptions.
RB Dontae McMillan, Eastern Michigan
McMillan played in 50 career games at Eastern Michigan (2023-25) and Weber State (2020-22), rushing 493 times for 2,785 yards and 20 touchdowns, while adding 49 receptions for 449 yards and three scores.
TE Ty Pezza, Brown
A former wide receiver, the 6-foot-3 Pezza appeared in 38 career games at Brown (2022-25), totaling 87 catches for 959 yards and nine touchdowns, also adding 24 special teams tackles in his career.
OT Diego Pounds, Ole Miss
Standing at 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, Pounds played in 46 career games (32 starts) at Ole Miss (2024-25) and North Carolina (2021-23).
DB Jahquez Robinson, Auburn
Robinson appeared in 35 games (10 starts) over a six-year career at Auburn (2024-25), Colorado (2023), and Alabama (2020-22), where he accumulated 39 tackles, three passes defensed, and one interception.
WR Octavian Smith, Maryland
A Burtonsville, Md., native, Smith appeared in 49 games (21 starts) over a four-year career at Maryland (2022-25), where he accumulated 1,210 yards and five touchdowns on 107 receptions (11.3 avg.). He tied for 17th most in program history in career receptions (107).
OT Trevonte Sylvester, Louisville
Sylvester appeared in 34 games (16 starts) during his six-year career at Louisville (2023-25) and Houston (2020-22).
RB Elijah Tau-Tolliver, Michigan State
Tau-Tolliver played in 53 career games (17 starts) at Michigan State (2025) and Sacramento State (2021-24), rushing for 1,966 yards and 16 touchdowns, while totaling 3,632 all-purpose yards. The 6-foot, 204-pound tailback caught 66 passes for 528 yards and two scores and collected 1,132 kickoff return yards (23.6 avg.) with one return for a touchdown.
S Silas Walters, Miami (Ohio)
Walters played in 40 games during his five-year career at Miami (OH) (2021-25), totaling 200 tackles (90 solo), including 6.5 tackles for loss and two sacks, two fumble recoveries, 24 passes defensed, and 3 interceptions.
LB Reid Williford, Charlotte
Williford played in 47 career games (19 starts) over four seasons at Charlotte (2022-25), totaling 174 tackles (104 solo), including 14 tackles for loss and six sacks, two passes defensed, and three blocked punts.
DT Dion Wilson Jr., Syracuse
Wilson played in 51 career games (20 starts) at Syracuse (2024-25), New Mexico State (2023), and Arizona (2020-22), totaling 104 tackles (38 solo), including eight tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, and three passes defensed.
OLB Ethan Burke, Texas
Burke played in 52 career games (17 starts) across four seasons at Texas (2022-25), totaling 114 tackles (60 solo), including 26.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception, five passes defensed, and two blocked kicks.
C Nick Dawkins, Penn State
Dawkins started all 12 games at center for the Nittany Lions in his sixth year (2025) in the program. Along with Ravens first-round pick Vega Ioane, Dawkins anchored a Penn State offensive line that totaled 4,706 yards, averaging 5.8 yards per play.
LB Dominic DeLuca, Penn State
DeLuca played in 13 games (nine starts) for the Nittany Lions in 2025 as a redshirt junior, totaling 66 tackles, including seven tackles for loss and two sacks.