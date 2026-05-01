Ravens Sign 19 Undrafted Rookies

Pavia played in 53 career games (49 starts) at Vanderbilt (2024-25) and New Mexico State (2022-23), totaling 10,255 passing yards, with 88 touchdowns and 27 interceptions, while rushing for 3,096 yards and 31 touchdowns. He began his playing career at the JUCO level, spending two seasons at the New Mexico Military Institute (2020-21), where he led the Broncos to the 2021 NJCAA Championship. The 5-foot-10 Pavia played a central role in Vanderbilt's resurgence, finishing with a 31-18 record as an FBS starter, helping turn a 2-10 program into a two-time bowl team and guiding the Commodores to the best two-year stretch in program history.