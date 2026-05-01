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Takeaways From Ravens Rookie Minicamp

May 01, 2026 at 03:38 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

OLB Zion Young
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Zion Young

It was a perfect sunny day in Baltimore as the Ravens' 2026 rookie class took the field for the first time Friday afternoon.

It's a chance to make a first impression, and the Ravens rookies certainly flashed.

Here are my takeaways from the first practice:

  • The Ravens wanted to get bigger and more physical in the trenches. First-round guard Vega Ioane and second-round outside linebacker Zion Young certainly look up to the task. They pass the eye test with flying colors.
  • With tree trunks for arms and legs, Ioane looks like a guy that's ready to step into the starting lineup from Day 1. You can't tell much about a guy's physicality at this stage before the pads come on, but Ioane's scowl gives you a clue about the type of blocker he'll be. In terms of movement, Ioane had no issue working to the second level several times during Friday's practice.
  • Young's frame reminds me of Jason Pierre-Paul, who spent much of the 2022 season in Baltimore. They're the same height at 6-foot-5, and Young (262 pounds) is about the same weight as Pierre-Paul was coming out of college. Young jumps out on the field.
  • On one of the first 11-on-11 plays of practice, Young burst upfield to push a run into the backfield, showing the kind of physical presence he'll be coming off the edge.
  • Young brought an intensity to practice even before he put his helmet on for the first time. When a linebacker made an interception during 7-on-7 drills, Young screamed in celebration even though he was on a far field doing individual drills.
  • Third-round wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane made the best catch of practice, which could become a theme. Running a crosser at full speed with a linebacker in hot pursuit, Lane fully extended with his 10 1/2-inch mitts to snare a pass on the run. The ball sounded different being engulfed by his massive hands. Lane also made a nice grab on a throw a little behind him during 7-on-7s.
  • Lane will probably keep trying to add muscle and weight to his 6-foot-4 frame, but he's by no means skinny. He's well-built.
  • Fourth-round wide receiver Elijah Sarratt showed his savvy underneath, snaring a catch and exploding through the defense across the field. For a bigger-bodied receiver, it's easy to see his quickness.
  • Fifth-round cornerback Chandler Rivers stood in well against Lane despite giving away six inches, not allowing a completion when the ball came their way.
  • Fifth-round running back Adam Randall is also physically impressive with massive quads and height. He looks reminiscent of a young Gus Edwards. A converted college wide receiver, Randall is also clearly smooth catching the ball. He was particularly impressive going through a drill in which receivers catch an out-route to the sideline, take contact from a blocking pad, stiff-arm a helmet on a stick, then hurdle over a pad thrown at their feet. Randall's stiff-arm had a distinct crunching sound and the helmet needed to be fixed at the end of the drill.
  • Seventh-round defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny looks every bit of 6-foot-3, 305 pounds. It underscored how surprising it is that a guy that size, who was productive in college at Michigan, lasted until the seventh round.
  • Undrafted inside linebacker Reid Williford (Charlotte) notched an interception early during 7-on-7 drills with a nice read. Undrafted safety Silas Walters (Miami, OH) had a pair of interceptions, including a second one that sent the defense into a frenzy.
  • Overall, it was a strong first showing from the Ravens' rookies. New Head Coach Jesse Minter runs a fast-paced practice moving in and out of drills, and it's clear that the standard is high.

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