Charles 'Peanut' Tillman Is Proud of Marlon Humphrey's 'Fruit Punch'

CBS Sports' Evan Washburn spoke to Humphrey and Tillman about the punch-outs. Humphrey said he's started watching old highlights of Tillman, commenting that "he's so smooth with it."

From his home in the Chicago suburbs, Tillman said Humphrey is the closest he's seen to himself.

"Guys will go for the ball, but he looks like a boxer out there," Tillman told Washburn. "It's a calculated punch. You know where to strike."

Just like Humphrey has been watching tape of Tillman, Humphrey's teammates are watching film of him. Safety DeShon Elliott, who had two forced fumbles in Philadelphia, said he spent an hour-and-a-half Saturday night watching Humphrey tape from the past two seasons.

"Trying to see how he was getting the ball out, and it showed today," Elliott said.

Humphrey has seven forced fumbles so far in his four-year career. Tillman had eight in his first four seasons. While Humphrey has a long way to go, at least he's getting a nickname for his move too.