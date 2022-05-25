Mailbag: How Will the Ravens Use Chuck Clark?

Downing: The biggest question with the running back group is the health of J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. The Ravens would certainly love if both are back to open the season and playing at full strength, but that's uncertain right now. Last year showed that injury recovery timelines are difficult to predict, and the Ravens have said they will be cautious as the two work their way back into action. If Dobbins and Edwards are healthy to open the season, then they will get the bulk of the carries and the No. 3 running back will get a limited workload. The Ravens realistically won't know the health of Dobbins and Edwards until later this summer as the regular season nears.

Another question with the backfield is who earns the No. 3 running back job. That will be a competitive battle in training camp between Justice Hill (recovering from a torn Achilles), veteran Mike Davis and rookie Tyler Badie. All three have ability, and they'll have to earn their spot on this roster. Davis has the most experience of the group, which could be valuable if Dobbins or Edwards take longer to get back on the field. The Ravens have high hopes for Badie, and he'll have to show this summer that he's ready to make the jump to the NFL. My guess right now is that the Ravens go into the regular season with four running backs on the active roster as insurance for Edwards and Dobbins, and training camp will determine who that is.