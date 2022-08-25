Chuck Clark Says He Requested Trade, But Isn't Giving Up Starting Job Willingly

The Ravens were shocked on draft night when safety Kyle Hamilton was available for them at pick No. 14.

They weren't the only ones. So was veteran safety Chuck Clark, when he saw Baltimore draft a safety in the first round.

"I was definitely surprised. I didn't know it was going to happen," Clark said. "But, right now we're just going with it."

Speaking for the first time this offseason, Clark was straight-forward about his feelings regarding the Hamilton addition and his unclear vision of what it means for his future in Baltimore. Clark confirmed that he requested a trade this offseason.

"Me personally, I just felt the situation that I was in, how things were going, of course, yeah I did ask, 'Can I get out of here?'" Clark said. "And so, I felt like that didn't happen and I wasn't just going to give away my spot. If I'm not going to be a starter, it's going to have to be taken from me."

Hamilton was the top safety in the draft and was viewed by many as a top-5 talent. The Ravens felt they couldn't pass him up, even though they already had Clark and had signed top free safety Marcus Williams in free agency.

That didn't mean it was an easy pill to swallow for Clark, who worked his way from a 2017 sixth-round pick into one of the team's most respected players. Clark has been a three-year starter and worn the "green dot" helmet relaying defensive calls.

After logging his trade request, Clark still reported for voluntary organized team activities. He still practiced hard every day. And day after day, Clark kept showing up around the ball. He kept doing his job, just as he's done for the past five seasons. As the Ravens approach Week 1 – less than three weeks away – it doesn't seem like Clark's starting status will change.

The Ravens could still use Hamilton in a variety of three-safety looks this season, giving them more versatility and ways to keep the opponent on its toes. New Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald plans to deploy Hamilton and Clark in various roles and packages. Asked if his role has changed in the revamped secondary, Clark said, "as of now, not really."

"I don't know what's going to happen moving forward, but I think that what you all have seen so far is how everyone has been in place," Clark said.

"There was definitely a time I didn't know what was going to happen, honestly. And whatever was to come with that was going to come. At one point I did feel that way, but now that I'm out here with my team, man, I'm just like … I'm here, I'm locked in. They're going to get what I got for right now. So, whatever comes in the future, that's what's going to come."

It's still clear that Clark is a key cog in the Ravens defense, which is looking to bounce back after finishing last in the league in passing yards allowed in 2021.