Controversial Roughing the Passer Call Helps Sink Ravens

Oct 02, 2022 at 06:47 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

1020222-Stephens
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DB Brandon Stephens

A controversial call that went against the Ravens made Sunday's 23-20 loss to Buffalo more difficult to stomach.

Brandon Stephens was called for roughing the passer on Buffalo's game-winning drive, although replays showed that Stephens did not make indisputable direct contact with quarterback Josh Allen's head/neck area. Allen's head snapped back, but Stephens grabbed the quarterback with both arms near Allen's waist and pulled him to the ground.

After the play, Allen slammed his hands on the ground in anger and asked the officials to throw a flag, and the star quarterback got his wish.

On the CBS broadcast, analyst Charles Davis said he did not think a penalty should have been called on Stephens.

"I think he was right there to make the play on Josh Allen," Davis said. "I don't like the call."

It was a crucial flag with the score tied 20-20 and 2:06 left to play. Allen threw an incomplete pass on the play on which Stephens was penalized. Without the flag, Buffalo would have faced 2nd-and-15 from the Ravens' 41-yard line. Had the Bills failed to get another first down, Baltimore would've had time for one more possession, even if Buffalo had kicked a go-ahead field goal.

Instead, the 15-yard penalty gave Buffalo a first down at the Ravens' 26-yard line. From there, the Bills moved the ball to the 2-yard line, setting up Tyler Bass' game-winning field goal as time expired.

Referee Jerome Boger was interviewed by pool reporter Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic after the game, and Boger was adamant that Stephens had made head-neck contact.

"What I had was forcible contact in the head/neck area of the quarterback with the helmet," Boger said. "When I spoke to the official, that wasn't to confirm what I saw. I was trying to get the right number. I announced it as 23, but it ultimately was 21. I wasn't sure of the number."

The Ravens disagreed.

"Did he hit him in the head or neck area?" Head Coach John Harbaugh asked. "What did you guys see on the replay? You have to hit him in the head or neck area to be a personal foul, I do know that."

Earlier in the game, inside linebacker Patrick Queen said Allen was begging for a flag when he was hit by Queen.

"I could kind of tell it was about to go that way," Queen said. "The very first time I hit him, he looks at a ref and calls his name out. Eventually, they're going to give him one."

It was one more frustrating moment in a loss that dropped Baltimore to 2-2. Right guard Kevin Zeitler said it was imperative that the Ravens not dwell on the defeat.

"It hurts, it burns, everyone is angry; that's good," Zeitler said. "We need to use that and get that to improve. We have another tough test next week, and we've got to get it going."

Related Content

news

John Harbaugh, Ravens Talk About Fourth-and-Goal Try

On Baltimore's final possession, the Ravens went for it on fourth-and-two with the score tied, but the Bills intercepted Lamar Jackson and escaped Baltimore with a 23-20 victory.

news

The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens' Loss to Bills

Another blown lead at home stings. Another gamble doesn't pay off. Baltimore's secondary improved and linebackers must be next.

news

J.K. Dobbins Is Back, Scores Two Touchdowns

In his first game in a packed M&T Bank Stadium, Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins scored two touchdowns in the first quarter versus the Bills.

news

Ronnie Stanley Inactive, Jason Pierre-Paul Making Debut Against Bills

Justin Houston, Patrick Mekari and Jalyn Armour-Davis are inactive against the Bills.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Bills

Here's how to track all the action when the Ravens host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

news

Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Bills, Week 4

Get the history, stakes, key storylines, players to watch and fan poll for Sunday's Ravens-Bills game at M&T Bank Stadium.

news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 4

The division foes are looking to hold off upsets and Patrick Mahomes goes against Tom Brady.

news

Ravens Make Three Roster Moves Before Facing Bills

The Ravens signed CB Kevon Seymour to the 53-man roster and elevated OLB Brandon Copeland and OT David Sharpe.

news

Cover Story: How Lamar Jackson Keeps Raising His Game And Adding to His Bandwagon

Through three games this season, Lamar Jackson has taken his game to places that have sparked talk about him winning another MVP.

news

50 Words or Less: Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters Won't Shy From Bills Aerial Attack

The Ravens are rarely underdogs at home, but they will be Sunday when they host the Bills in a marquee matchup.

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not: Ronnie Stanley Rests Friday, Questionable to Play

Ravens outside linebacker Justin Houston and offensive lineman Patrick Mekari are both questionable. J.K. Dobbins is fine after dealing with a chest issue early in the week.

Find Tickets
Advertising