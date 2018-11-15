Cornerback Jaylen Hill Returns to Practice After Suffering Torn ACL

Second-year cornerback Jaylen Hill returned to the practice field Thursday, about 11 months after suffering a torn ACL that ended a promising rookie season.

Hill has been on the Ravens' reserve/physically unable to perform list for the entire season. He now has a three-week window to practice before he must be activated to the 53-man roster or placed on injured reserve for the rest of the year.

One obstacle in Hill's way is that veteran cornerback Maurice Canady also returned to practice this week after suffering a thigh injury in the season-opener. The Ravens are also looking for a spot on the roster for him.

As an undrafted rookie out of Jacksonville State, Hill cracked the Ravens' 53-man roster last season and played in six games. The 5-foot-10 cornerback stood out last preseason with two interceptions in four games. He was fast, scrappy and had a nose for making plays.