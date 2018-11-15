 Skip to main content
Advertising

Cornerback Jaylen Hill Returns to Practice After Suffering Torn ACL

Nov 15, 2018 at 11:22 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

111518_JaylenHill

Second-year cornerback Jaylen Hill returned to the practice field Thursday, about 11 months after suffering a torn ACL that ended a promising rookie season.

Hill has been on the Ravens' reserve/physically unable to perform list for the entire season. He now has a three-week window to practice before he must be activated to the 53-man roster or placed on injured reserve for the rest of the year.

One obstacle in Hill's way is that veteran cornerback Maurice Canady also returned to practice this week after suffering a thigh injury in the season-opener. The Ravens are also looking for a spot on the roster for him.

As an undrafted rookie out of Jacksonville State, Hill cracked the Ravens' 53-man roster last season and played in six games. The 5-foot-10 cornerback stood out last preseason with two interceptions in four games. He was fast, scrappy and had a nose for making plays.

Even if he's not activated to the 53-man roster this year, it's a positive for Hill to get back to practice, where he can continue improving his game and get his legs back under him for the offseason and next year.

Related Content

news

5 Takeaways From Justin Madubuike's Contract Extension

The Ravens and Justin Madubuike agreed to a blockbuster four-year extension. Here's what you need to know.
news

50 Words or Less: Ravens Are Going Running Back Shopping

The markets for several of the Ravens' own free agents may be cool. Why the Ravens won't buy a wide receiver. The Ravens' guard situation is fascinating.
news

Justin Madubuike Agrees to Four-Year Contract Extension

The Ravens and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Justin Madubuike have reached a reported four-year, $98 million deal.
news

Ravens Get Compensatory Pick; Here's Their Full List of Picks

The Ravens have received a fourth-round compensatory pick (No. 134 overall) after losing Ben Powers last offseason.
news

Late for Work: Ravens Will Try to 'Defend the Fort' Next Week in Free Agency

Pundit thinks Ravens are the best fit for Deebo Samuel if traded. Three free agents who would be good fits for the Ravens. Lamar Jackson doesn't crack the top five in PFF's top 101 players. Matthew Judon says Jackson is the hardest player in the league to plan for,
news

Mock Draft Roundup 4.0: Post-Combine Picks

See how the NFL Scouting Combine shook up pundits' picks for the Ravens at No. 30 (or beyond).
news

Late for Work: Patrick Queen Would Be Steelers' 'Ultimate Luxury Signing'

Why Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, and Derrick Henry would (and wouldn't) be good fits. Which Ravens free agents are most likely to return? Kyle Hamilton is ranked PFF's 26th-best player of 2023.
news

Mailbag: Which Veteran Wide Receivers Could Ravens Target?

What's going on with Patrick Queen? Would you sign Saquon? Should the Ravens target a WR or OL in the first round?
news

Late for Work: How Justin Madubuike's Franchise Tag Is Similar to Lamar Jackson's 

ESPN pundit predicts whether free agents Jadeveon Clowney, Patrick Queen, and Geno Stone will return. A hypothetical trade scenario has the Ravens acquiring Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks.
news

Ravens Place Franchise Tag on Justin Madubuike

The Ravens have placed the franchise tag on Pro Bowl defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, insuring he will remain in Baltimore at least one more season.
news

Late for Work: How the Ravens Can Have a Productive Offseason Despite Limited Resources

The Ravens are named a good fit for All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas. Baltimore is mentioned as one of the top landing spots for Brian Burns if he becomes available. The Ravens' free agent crop is ranked the best in the NFL.
news

10 Takeaways From the Combine

The Ravens saw a deep group of offensive linemen in Indianapolis who have the potential to help them. Kamari Lassiter of Georgia remains a cornerback name to watch. The possibility that Baltimore will trade out of the first round cannot be ignored.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising