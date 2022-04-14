Late for Work 4/14: Pundit Floats Idea of Ravens Drafting a Quarterback in the First Round

Is This The Year Jadeveon Clowney Becomes a Raven?

Every time edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney has been on the trade or free-agent market over the past three years, the Ravens have been mentioned as a potential suitor for the three-time Pro Bowler.

As noted in yesterday's Late for Work, improving the pass rush is still at the top of the Ravens' list of needs. The popular opinion is that the Ravens will select an edge rusher early in the draft, but that doesn't mean they won't sign a veteran free agent, and Clowney is the best available.

Could this be the year Clowney finally ends up with the Ravens?

"At this point, Clowney is probably the only addition who would be credited as 'moving the meter' for the Ravens," The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote.

It has been speculated that Clowney will likely re-sign with the Cleveland Browns, but Russell Street Report's Tony Lombardi believes Clowney would be a good fit for the Ravens.

"Clowney is outstanding when setting the edge against the run as well as scraping down behind the [line of scrimmage] to take down ball carriers," Lombardi wrote. "And while his sack totals aren't among league leaders (9 in 2021), Clowney is disruptive, contributing 32 pressures last season."

Clowney, 29, is younger than other notable veteran free-agent edge rushers such as former Raven Justin Houston (33), Melvin Ingram (33) and Jerry Hughes (34).

Clowney, whose 14 games last season were the most he's played since 2018, was just half a sack away last year from matching his career-best sack number.

Before Clowney signed with the Tennessee Titans days before the start of the 2020 season, he reportedly preferred Baltimore and nearly got his wish.

The Ravens were reportedly exploring the possibility of the Jacksonville Jaguars signing Clowney, then immediately trading him to the Ravens. The Jaguars would have absorbed some of Clowney's cost but received draft pick (or player) compensation in return. However, the NFL reportedly would not authorize the move.

When Clowney hit free agency last year, it was reported that the Ravens were "keeping tabs" on him before he signed a one-year deal with Cleveland that reportedly was worth up to $10 million..

Whether the Ravens target Clowney or one of the other free-agent edge rushers, Zrebiec said it makes sense for the team to be patient.