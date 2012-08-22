Courtney Upshaw Doesn't Expect To Be Handed Starting Job

Aug 22, 2012 at 03:54 AM
22_Upshaw_news.jpg


When Courtney Upshaw was drafted the day before Terrell Suggs injured his Achilles tendon, pundits spoke about how fortuitous it was for the Ravens.

After having the reigning Defensive Player of the Year go down, the top pick would step into Suggs' starting role. Right?

Hold up a second.

"You've got to earn your stripes," Head Coach John Harbaugh said this week.

"You have to earn your position here no matter what. I don't know why a lot of people would think that [Upshaw would automatically start]. That's pretty presumptuous. The best guys play. The guys who are playing the best are the best."

Upshaw is in competition with third-year linebacker Albert McClellan, who as of now appears to have the leg up. And that's no surprise to the rookie.

"Ever since Day 1, I always told everybody I'm coming to compete," Upshaw said.

"I'm a realist. I can't come in and be like, 'Oh I've got the starting job,' because I know guys here played college ball and they're also good. They wouldn't be here if they weren't able to learn the defense or they weren't productive, or the coaches didn't see something they like."

Harbaugh raves about McClellan.

McClellan has been the starting outside linebacker in the first two preseason games. He's also taken the lion's share of the reps with the first team in practice.

"He's a guy that competes every single day," Harbaugh said. "His work ethic is as good as anybody's. He doesn't say much. He just goes out there and does his job, and he is playing at a really high level."

Upshaw was taking the majority of the first-team reps during minicamp. But a shoulder injury forced him out of seven practices and the first preseason game.

He has slowly worked his way back, getting limited reps in practice and games. Upshaw said the coaches have been trying to make sure he doesn't reinjure his shoulder.

On Tuesday, it was Upshaw mostly running with the first-team defense.

"I'm just focused on the reps," Upshaw said. "Everybody knows my shoulder kind of put me back. If I don't get the reps, there's no way I can be a starter. … I feel my training camp could be better, but it's been a good training camp."

When it comes to becoming a starter, not many rookies accomplish that feat their first year in Baltimore – particularly on defense.

Cornerback Jimmy Smith was behind Cary Williams last year. Nose tackle Terrence Cody was behind Kelly Gregg his first year. Second-year linebacker Paul Kruger is just now lined up for a starting job in his fourth year.

Upshaw has a better chance of starting than some of those players did in part because of injured players in front of him, but he's not concerned about that. "Whenever my name is called Week 1 in Cincinnati, if it's with the ones or twos it doesn't matter," Upshaw said. "I just really want to play to be honest with you."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Around the AFC North: Kenny Pickett Makes Debut, But Not Named Starting QB

The Bengals were the only AFC North team to win in Week 4 and have bounced back from their 0-2 start. Browns defensive star Myles Garrett will reportedly deal with shoulder pain for weeks after his car accident.

news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 4 vs. Bills

Jason Pierre-Paul was thrust into action in his first game. J.K. Dobbins had more on his plate.

news

Jimmy Smith is Announcing His Retirement

Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith, who played his entire 11-year career with the Ravens and was a key member of their second Super Bowl-winning team, has officially announced his retirement.

news

What the Bills Said After Comeback Win in Baltimore

The Bills talk about wrinkles they saw from the Ravens offense, Lamar Jackson, and their mentality in the comeback win.

news

Late for Work 10/3: Media's Take on Fourth-Down Decision, 'Dreadful' Refereeing

Media members react to the Ravens' second-half letdown, but players aren't panicking.

news

John Harbaugh, Ravens Talk About Fourth-and-Goal Try

On Baltimore's final possession, the Ravens went for it on fourth-and-two with the score tied, but the Bills intercepted Lamar Jackson and escaped Baltimore with a 23-20 victory.

news

The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens' Loss to Bills

Another blown lead at home stings. Another gamble doesn't pay off. Baltimore's secondary improved and linebackers must be next.

news

J.K. Dobbins Is Back, Scores Two Touchdowns

In his first game in a packed M&T Bank Stadium, Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins scored two touchdowns in the first quarter versus the Bills.

news

Controversial Roughing the Passer Call Helps Sink Ravens

The Ravens were upset with a roughing the passer penalty called against cornerback Brandon Stephens that helped the Bills on their game-winning drive.

news

Ronnie Stanley Inactive, Jason Pierre-Paul Making Debut Against Bills

Justin Houston, Patrick Mekari and Jalyn Armour-Davis are inactive against the Bills.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Bills

Here's how to track all the action when the Ravens host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

news

Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Bills, Week 4

Get the history, stakes, key storylines, players to watch and fan poll for Sunday's Ravens-Bills game at M&T Bank Stadium.

Find Tickets
Advertising