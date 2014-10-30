Courtney Upshaw's Big Hit On Ben Roethlisberger Rates No. 1

Oct 30, 2014 at 04:06 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

Social Media Director/Digital Host

Ben Roethlisberger might still be a little sore after the shot he took from Ravens outside linebacker Courtney Upshaw in Week 2.

"I lost my breath instantly and remember hitting the ground thinking, 'Boy, that hurt a lot,'" Roethlisberger said the week after Baltimore's 26-6 victory. 

The Steelers quarterback said it was the second hardest hit in his life, only behind the shot he took from former Ravens linebacker Bart Scott in 2006.

For Upshaw, the hit on Roethlisberger takes the gold in his book.

"I would definitely rank that number one," Upshaw said. "It's the NFL. Nothing that I did in the past can out-rate that one because it's the NFL. And it's Ben."

On the play, Roethlisberger stepped up to avoid near sacks from outside linebackers Terrell Suggs and Pernell McPhee. The pressure collapsed the pocket around Roethlisberger, leaving a direct path to the quarterback for Upshaw.

Upshaw had a running start of about six yards to deliver the hit on Roethlisberger, who had no idea the 272-pound linebacker was bearing down on him.

"I will say that was probably my only free run at a quarterback like that," Upshaw said. "I had a chance to get a big hit, and I didn't pass up on it. We pride ourselves on being physical up front, and it started with that first play."

"I've never gotten him that good," Suggs added. "I can only think of one person that hit him that good besides Courtney was Bart. Ben is a big guy. Even with him being that big, he doesn't get subject to hits like that too many times."

The hit came on Pittsburgh's opening series, and Suggs said "it did set the tone" in Baltimore 26-6 victory.

But Roethlisberger wasn't the only one who paid for it. Upshaw was flagged for the hit and had to open up his wallet to hand over a hefty fine to the NFL. The league initially fined Upshaw $16,537, but that number was cut in half after an appeal.

"At the end of the day," Upshaw said, "it really cost me."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

The Breakdown: Mink's Five Thoughts on Preseason Opener

Tyler Huntley's grasp on the backup quarterback job took another step forward. Zay Flowers excites despite one carry for one yard.
news

Stock Watch: Ravens vs. Eagles, Preseason 1

A host of Ravens made important contributions in a 20-19 victory over the Eagles which boosted Baltimore's preseason winning streak to 24 games.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Eagles Preseason Opener

The Ravens kick off their preseason against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday at 7 p.m.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Eagles

Riding an NFL record 23-game preseason winning streak, the Ravens host the defending NFC champion Eagles on Saturday night.
news

50 Words or Less: The Ravens' Cornerback Conundrum

There's always a tough balancing act when turning the page from veterans. What the 23-game streak signifies. The preseason trade that keeps looking better. Marlon Humphrey's fascinating leadership.
news

Reports: Veteran Cornerback William Jackson III Visits Ravens

Free agent cornerback William Jackson III, a first-round pick in 2016, reportedly visited the Ravens on Friday.
news

Gus Edwards: 'I'm Ready to Have My Best Year'

Healthy in training camp for the first time since his 2021 knee injury, Gus Edwards expects to have his best season. 
news

Late for Work 8/11: Steve Bisciotti Discusses Ravens' Commitment to Lamar Jackson, His Role in Odell Beckham Jr. Signing

Big bounce-back season predicted for Beckham. More buzz for Zay Flowers. Pundit says Rashod Bateman is 'going to put on a show' this season. Three bold predictions for the Ravens.
news

News & Notes: Who's Playing (and Not) in Ravens' Preseason Opener

Cornerback depth is becoming an issue. The door is not closed on Jadeveon Clowney or other free agents. Lamar Jackson is getting more comfortable with taking check-downs. Marshawn Lynch visits practice.
news

Practice Report: Strong Showing by Wide Receivers Battling for Roles

Tylan Wallace, Laquon Treadwell and James Proche II were among the wide receivers who stood out during Thursday's practice.
news

Broderick Washington's New Contract Won't Extinguish His Fire

Broderick Washington is grateful to have a new three-year contract extension, but the fire that fuels him will continue to burn.
news

Late for Work 8/10: Jadeveon Clowney Reportedly Mulling Offer From Ravens

ESPN proposes two trades involving the Ravens. Baltimore's core of young talent receives a surprisingly low ranking. Steve Smith Sr. dons Steelers colors and catches passes from Kenny Pickett.
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising