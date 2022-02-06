Cover Story: How Analytical Mike Macdonald's Heart Led His Coaching Rise

Even though he hated the recruiting aspect (I'm an introvert, so it's very hard for me to play host), Macdonald did that job for four years. Meanwhile, he was also getting his Masters in Sport Management and Policy with a 4.0 GPA. This is all on his LinkedIn page, by the way.

Heading into the 2014 season, Macdonald's eligibility as a GA expired. You couldn't do more than four years. Grantham left to be the defensive coordinator at Louisville and Macdonald expected to go with him, but Grantham hired his brother to coach the linebackers and special teams instead.

Once again, Macdonald was at a coaching crossroads, and this time it felt like more of a dead end. So when he landed a highly regarded job at another financial firm, KPMG, Macdonald signed the contract not long before Christmas. He wasn't slated to start until the summer, so he spent the next several months praying something would happen.

"It felt like it was time and that there wasn't anything that was going to come up. So, I was kind of like, 'OK, well you have to start and go make some money,'" Macdonald said. "But I felt a little empty. It didn't feel right."