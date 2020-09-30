COVID-19 Isn't Stopping Ravens From Being in the Community … With Robots

Sep 30, 2020 at 10:59 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

093020-Bozeman-Robots
@thebozemanfoundation/Instagram
Bradley Bozeman's Foundation Robots

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed countless aspects of the Ravens' 2020 season, but it won't change their commitment to the community.

Even though Ravens players cannot be at community events in person, guard Bradley Bozeman found another way to make his presence felt – with robots.

Bozeman and his wife, Nikki, took part in a drive-through family food distribution at Mount Pleasant Church and Ministries in Baltimore. Bradley and Nikki interacted with people through a screen attached to a robot.

"This pandemic has turned the world on its head so we are overjoyed to be able to do a small part in feeding these families in Baltimore!" the Bozemans wrote on Instagram.

There were hundreds of cars lined up before the event even started and they served 300 families (around 900 people) in a little more than an hour.

"As you all know, with schools going back virtually it has made it more difficult to be able to host assemblies as Bradley and I️ love to do. We love to be able to interact with these kids in their everyday setting," Nikki wrote via Instagram.

"Our attention turned to food insecurity when we came across the fact that around 80 percent of Baltimore City Students are qualifying for free and reduced lunches, and with no school in session, they are not able to get those lunches they so desperately need. We are hoping in our joint efforts with [Nourish Now] we can help tackle this issue in Baltimore. No child should have to go to bed hungry, not now and not ever! We love this city so much and can't wait for many more food drives to come!"

The Bozemans have been extremely active in reaching out to the community. In the offseason, they took an RV around the country speaking to students about bullying. Unfortunately, the trip was cut short by COVID and school closings.

In March, the Ravens and Owner Steve Bisciotti donated $250,000 to the Maryland Food Bank as part of a $1 million donation to help fight the public health crisis. In May, Bisciotti donated another $1 million directly to the Maryland Food Bank.

