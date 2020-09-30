COVID-19 Isn't Stopping Ravens From Being in the Community … With Robots

"As you all know, with schools going back virtually it has made it more difficult to be able to host assemblies as Bradley and I️ love to do. We love to be able to interact with these kids in their everyday setting," Nikki wrote via Instagram.

"Our attention turned to food insecurity when we came across the fact that around 80 percent of Baltimore City Students are qualifying for free and reduced lunches, and with no school in session, they are not able to get those lunches they so desperately need. We are hoping in our joint efforts with [Nourish Now] we can help tackle this issue in Baltimore. No child should have to go to bed hungry, not now and not ever! We love this city so much and can't wait for many more food drives to come!"