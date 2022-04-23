50 Words or Less: A Critical Offseason for Two Young Defensive Talents

Maybe Deebo Samuel never actually becomes available for trade, but it's hard to imagine a player that better suits the Ravens offense, even if he didn't run the ball as much. Baltimore needs more yards after catch from its receivers, which would allow Jackson's shorter throws to be maximized.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman could be a strong YAC guy. I was impressed with his ability to make defenders miss last year and he has the explosiveness to get up the field. An offseason in the weight room could add some more physicality to his game too.