The Ravens hope this is a Tavon Young-like pick with a 5-foot-10, 182-pound slot cornerback. He is sticky in coverage and a good run defender.

Damarion Williams was a no-star recruit coming out of high school who went the JUCO route to prove himself. He led the country with 17 pass breakups and seven interceptions at Highland Community College. He was a leader at Houston after transferring in, and had 63 tackles, 10 passes defensed and one interception last season.