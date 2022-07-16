Daniel Faalele Signs Rookie Contract

After moving to the United States, Faalele attended IMG Academy in Florida and spent one year learning football in practice before he started to play in games. Once he entered the lineup, Faalele helped IMG to an undefeated season in 2017 and accepted a scholarship to Minnesota.

Faalele became a starter as a freshman and eventually became one of the Big Ten's top offensive linemen. He was the biggest player at the NFL Combine, but Faalele wants to be known for more than his size. It remains to be seen how much playing time he will earn as a rookie, but Faalele is planning for a long NFL career.