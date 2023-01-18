Dates to Know on 2023 NFL Offseason Calendar

Jan 18, 2023 at 02:05 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

011823-Draft
Doug Benc/AP Photos
General view of the 2022 NFL Draft logo before the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.

The Ravens' offseason has begun. Here are the dates to put in your calendar.

February

Feb. 2 – East-West Shrine Bowl (Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas)

Feb. 4 – Senior Bowl (Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Ala.)

Feb. 5 – Pro Bowl Games (Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas)

Feb. 12 – Super Bowl (State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.)

Feb. 21 – The first day clubs can designate franchise or transition players.

Feb. 28-March 6 – NFL Scouting Combine (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis)

March

March 7 – Deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players.

March 7 – College Pro Days begin.

March 7 – Beginning of when teams are permitted to host 30 draft-eligible, non-local players for facility visits, until April 19. Also beginning March 7, teams are allowed to being video or telephone interview with draft-eligible players through March April 26.

March 13-15 – Clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 player contracts at 4 p.m. ET on March 15.

March 15 (prior to 4 p.m. ET) – Clubs must submit qualifying offers to restricted free agents. If a qualifying offer is not extended, those players will become unrestricted free agents at the start of the new league year.

March 15 (prior to 4 p.m. ET) – All clubs must be under the 2023 salary cap.

March 15 (4 p.m. ET) – The 2023 league year and free agency period begin. All player contracts expire at this time, and the trading period for 2023 begins. Clubs can also begin signing free agents.

March 26-29 – Annual League Meeting (Phoenix)

April

April 17 – Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

April 21 – Deadline for Restricted Free Agents to sign offer sheets.

April 26 – Deadline for Prior Club to exercise Right of First Refusal to Restricted Free Agents.

April 27-29 – 2023 NFL Draft (Kansas City, Missouri)

May

May 1 – Deadline for Clubs to exercise Fifth-Year Option for players selected in the first round of the 2020 Draft.

May 5-8 or May 12-15 – Clubs may elect to hold their one three-day post-Draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday on one of the two weekends following the Draft.

May 15 – Rookie Football Development Programs begin.

May 22-24 – Spring League Meeting, TBD location

